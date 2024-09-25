Review | Hozier’s Unreal Unearth Tour

Under a single, bright blue spotlight, Andrew John Hozier-Byrne, known professionally as Hozier, kicked off night one of a three night, sold out run of shows at Inglewood’s Kia Forum on September 17. With a haunting, booming voice and a handful of band members in tow, Hozier was greeted by thousands of fans singing along to his opening song, “De Selby (Part 1).”

Hozier is an Irish singer-songwriter who initially rose to fame with his hit “Take Me To Church,” and more recently had his first number one hit with “Too Sweet,” which went viral on TikTok. Known for his thoughtful, challenging lyrics and knack for sticky melodies, he rose to fame with a fusion of folk and blues, and his powerful vocal skill carrying the weight of lyrical themes that cover certain religious and political stances. Hozier grew up religious, singing in choir, a skill he utilizes in his commanding choruses, and a subject he has complicated feelings about, which he tackles through unique metaphors.

Hozier interspersed songs from his entire catalog during the night’s set, which impressively contained immensely popular songs from each record. “Jackie and Wilson” is one, a fan favorite from his debut album, as shown when the audience joined in as he raised his hand in the air and flicked it backwards during the line “we’ll name our children Jackie and Wilson, raise them on rhythm and blues.” During “Dinner & Diatribes,” Hozier belted a long, sustained note that showed off his vocal chops, strengthened during his pre-fame choir time. He hilariously concluded the song with a humble, almost shy, “thank you.”

There were also very sweet, soft moments with tunes such as “Cherry Wine,” that he performed on the B-Stage near the back of the audience. It showed off how proficient his guitar skills are, as his fingers deftly picked and played so easily and in sync that it came off almost as if his vocals and instrumentals were always in unison, never having ever existed separately.

“Francesca” also started off hushed and intimate, then crescendoed into a thundering ballad that concluded with a few life-size prop trees and their branches reaching down like arms, hanging upside down from the ceilings. Sonically and visually, it was witchy and spooky, Hozier’s trademarks.

These themes were the most present during “Movement,” a song that builds in a minor key, snakey and cunning, supporting lyrics such as “when you move, I could never define all that you are to me.” It then explodes into a major key as he sings, “so move me, baby,” urgently, with perhaps the most powerful voice I have ever heard live.

Hozier at the Kia Forum, September 17, 2024 | Photo: Kat Sophia

Hozier also balanced out the intensely grand, oftentimes melancholic music with some facts about bees and how they make honey heather, which, according to Hozier, is extra “thick.” He said that over the course of the tour that he was running out of bee facts, but he still managed to find some to share.

There was also a special guest brought out, as Hozier excitedly shared before introducing Bedouine and performing “That You Are.” It was a touching moment, as the two played off of each other vocally with an intense buzz volleying between them. Another duo performance and staple of this tour’s setlist has included the opening act, Allison Russell, and their collaboration “Wildflower and Barley.” “Important, urgent, and healing,” Hozier says of Russell, singing her praises.

However, the most touching moment of the night was created by the fans, who developed a project for night one of Hozier’s Forum dates. They banded together through social media prior to the show and surprised him with an Irish flag made of lights up in the stands and viewed during “What That I” — with the top bowl holding up green paper in front of their phone lights, the lower bowl holding up just their lights, and the floor holding up orange paper during the duration of the tune. Hozier smiled bashfully multiple times during his performance, emphatically repeating “thank you.”

Toward the end of the evening, Hozier performed “Take Me To Church,” as clips from the music video played in the background, showing two men kissing and embracing. Hozier then hung a pride flag from his mic, walking away as the lights shut off. As mentioned previously, Hozier’s passions in his writing heavily revolve around social and political justice, which he made sure the audience knew.

“It doesn’t matter where you’re coming from,” Hozier confidently stated, “we take for granted that every citizen should have the right to vote. That wasn’t always the case. We take for granted that women have the right to vote. That had to be fought for…We take for granted that women should have reproductive rights…That members of the LGBTQ+ community should have the same rights as us…”

The audience cheered in agreement, as he continued with a call to action: “If you feel called to reach out to your representatives for a ceasefire…I so strongly urge you.”

It was unique seeing an act so popular announce such strong statements to the crowd, especially at such an applicable time as during voting season. It was especially unique for an Irish act to do so on their U.S. tour. No matter an artist’s stance on an issue, in an increasingly technology heavy world, an artist’s opinions are not only heavily tied to their brand, but subsequently, fans’ perceived relationships to said artist; which, in turn, oftentimes have an immense impact on fans’ thoughts and actions.

To end his thoughts, Hozier earnestly said, “thank you for letting me speak for the heart for a second.”

It was an apt closing statement, both in regards to its content, but also to his music. An incredible writer, Hozier has been able to sustain such an individually successful career with influences that make him stand out. His history and passions manifest into his thoughts and words, and, as with the best songwriters, you can truly tell, as he says, that he speaks from the heart.