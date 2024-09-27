Johnny Irion Awakens ‘Sleeping Soldiers of Love’ Album at SOhO in Santa Barbara

Johnny Irion | Photo: Courtesy

Johnny Irion is a veteran of the folk rock/Americana scene, and he has the friends to prove it. His beautiful new album, Sleeping Soldiers of Love, features collaborators such as Jeff Bridges, Patrick Sansone of Wilco, Mike Mills of REM, Griffin Goldsmith of Dawes, and many more. With these pros lending their talents to Irion’s solid and soulful rock, the album is certainly strong enough to wake sleeping soldiers everywhere. And with the genuine message of positivity and hope laced throughout, although the record’s rallying cry may be gentle, there’s an inherent power in its sweetness that is undeniable.

The Independent caught up with Irion in advance of his album release party where he’ll be playing with even more musician friends including his band of local rockers, U.S. Elevator, Chris Stills, and The Heart of Everything at SOhO on Saturday, October 5.

Where did the idea for the album’s name and title track, Sleeping Soldiers of Love, come from? Well, the concept for “Sleeping Soldiers of Love” as a song came after a memorial Zoom call that was held for my dear friend and Santa Barbara’s very own Alan Kozlowski, an incredible filmmaker, photographer, guitar player, and producer. We had many an epic night at Alan’s home passing the guitar around and sharing stories. After the memorial, I was on the phone with John Goodwin, who was introduced to me by Jeff Bridges via Alan. John said, “Alan has just gone to wake up the sleeping soldiers of love.” I said, “There’s our song right there,” and we proceeded to write it. The title summed up the spirit of the rest of the songs, which were inspired by my friend Jay Leutze’s book Stand Up That Mountain.

How important was it to you to include several voices on this album? I worked with Griffin Goldsmith from Dawes and Patrick Sansone from Wilco on my last solo album and was honored to continue working with them, along with the bass player, David Lehr. The basic tracks were recorded in my house in Massachusetts, and other additions were flown in. Certain songs called for certain voices, such as those of Jeff Bridges, Mike Mills of REM, and Sarah McCombie from the Chatham Rabbits.

Johnny Irion ‘Sleeping Soldiers of Love’ album cover | Photo: Courtesy

How would you say this album differs from your previous works? This album is more cinematic than other albums I’ve made. I’ve come into my own as far as my singing voice. I worked with my ex-wife Sarah Guthrie for over 20 years. We sang a tight harmony, so it’s taken me a minute to find my sea legs as a singular singer, but it’s been very inspiring.

What are you looking forward to about this show? I really look forward to performing songs from Sleeping Soldiers of Love and from the U.S. Elevator album with my friends, Erich, Anders, Nate, Brett, and Jason Libs. Also very excited that Chris Stills is joining us for the show, and I look forward to hearing The Heart of Everything perform.

Chris Stills and Johnny Irion and U.S. Elevator perform at SOhO Restaurant & Music Club (1221 State St.) on Saturday, October 5, 8:30 p.m. See sohosb.com.