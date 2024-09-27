Kate Hudson Brings Her ‘Glorious’ Music to Mattei’s

The muse takes the mic on Sunday, October 6, when the incomparable Penny Lane herself — Kate Hudson’s breakout role in Director Cameron Crowe’s rock film Almost Famous — performs in a special presentation at The Inn at Mattei’s Tavern.

Presented in partnership with Mercedes-Benz, whose collaboration with the Auberge Resorts Collection represents its first-ever Concert Experience (others in the starry series include LeAnn Rimes in Park City, Utah, and Maren Morris in Austin, Texas) we can expect an intimate performance by Hudson, whose debut album, Glorious, was released in May. Produced by Linda Perry, the lead singer of 4 Non Blondes, the album features 12 guitar-heavy tracks complemented by Hudson’s powerful, slightly husky voice and rich rock-and-roll style.

Kate Hudson has been writing songs since she was a teenager, but released her first album in May | Photo: Courtesy

Though best known as an actress, Hudson has been writing songs for her whole life, and as she told Vogue, the thing that stopped her from pursuing making a record up till now is, “For so many years, it was like, ‘You don’t break what’s not broken.’ If you had success in one area of the arts, then you shouldn’t be venturing into another area. A part of me never really understood that. I think a lot of artists are drawn to and want to operate in different modalities, but the only reason we don’t pursue the things we love is because we’re afraid of what people think, which goes against what it is to make art anyway. If we always worried about what people thought, then a lot of the things we love would’ve never been made.”

Kate Hudson performs at the Inn at Mattei’s Tavern Auberge Resorts Collection on Sunday, October 6 | Photo: Courtesy

Her album, a mix of dancy tunes like “Gonna Find Out” and “Lying to Myself,” ballads like “Not Easy to Know,” and celebratory songs like “Glorious,” is clearly a labor of love. The Mattei’s event will be that as well as somewhat of a family affair, with tastings of her stepfather Kurt Russell’s Santa Barbara County–based Gogi Wines paired with cheeses on the bill for the evening, as well as the opportunity for guests to learn the art of crafting cocktails by pairing local vinegars from Global Gardens, as well as discover the secrets of paella with an interactive cooking demonstration by the inn’s executive chef.

“I’d say it doesn’t seem real,” Hudson said in a press release at the time of album release. “But the truth is: This is realer to me than anything I’ve done in my entire life. It was always this, I just needed to get to a place where I was ready … and the songs got to the core of who I am.”

Citing inspiration from Pearl Jam, Tom Petty, Madonna, and Joni Mitchell, Hudson said she’d spent years “quietly making music and living inside the songs” before deciding she was finally ready to release music.

Kate Hudson performs at The Inn at Mattei’s Tavern, Auberge Resorts Collection in Los Olivos on Sunday, October 6, at 7 p.m. Tickets are available for the cozy, limited seating event both with and without an overnight stay package. See aubergeresorts.com/matteistavern/music for more details.