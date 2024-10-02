Santa Barbara Congressmember Carbajal Issues Statement in Support of Israel Following Attack by Iran

As violence continues in the Middle East, Congressmember Salud Carbajal reiterated his strong support of Israel.

His latest statement released on Wednesday regards Iran’s ballistic missile attack on Israel this Tuesday. The attack was a retaliation after Israeli ground forces entered southern Lebanon to attack the militant group Hezbollah, and Israeli strikes killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and an Iranian commander late last month.

“Iran’s direct attack on the people of Israel yesterday is a stark reminder of the threat their regime and its proxies pose to our ally, and of the importance of continuing to ensure Israel has the ability to defend itself,” Carbajal said.

“I unequivocally condemn this indiscriminate attack on Israeli civilians — a continuation of the abhorrent violence we have seen perpetrated by Iran’s proxy Hezbollah, with their continuous attacks on Israel since October 7th.”

Nearly 200 missiles were fired by Iran on Tuesday, with most being intercepted by Israeli and U.S. defenses — followed by promises from the White House to continue to help Israel defend against the attacks — and only a few casualties occurring as a result.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog has insisted that his country did not want a war and is not interested in going to war with Lebanon. But military action, cross-border strikes, and hostility have only escalated between Israel and its neighbors in the year since the October 7 attack on Israel by the militant group Hamas.

Most fatalities since then have been suffered by civilians on the receiving end of Israel’s bombardments, including the 558 people in Lebanon killed by Israel’s strikes last Monday. Countless Palestinians have also lost their lives to Israeli airstrikes over the course of the 12-month conflict, leading to protests and calls for a ceasefire across the globe.

“In the wake of this brazen assault, it’s critical for Israel to not make the mistake Iran hopes it will. Israel must not take the bait,” Carbajal said about Tuesday’s strike. “Anything less than precision targeting of those who threaten Israel risks dangerous escalation of the conflict. Restraint must prevail, and I support President Biden and U.S. diplomatic efforts to prevent further loss of innocent life.”

Biden has urged Israel to avoid attacks on Iranian nuclear sites, but has not discouraged the attacks completely. Throughout the year’s conflict, Biden has unsuccessfully pushed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to accept a cease-fire and hostage-release deal in Gaza.

Congressmember Carbajal, who has faced criticism from pro-Palestinian activists over his support of Israel, has also sought the renewal of a humanitarian ceasefire in the Middle East since last year, signing a congressional resolution expressing the need for a cessation in fighting and repeatedly voicing concerns to the Biden administration about the need for an additional ceasefire. He has also supported the scaling of efforts to deliver aid to Palestinian civilians and “emphasized to Israel the need for a strategy that protects civilian life,” and a “sustainable two-state solution” for “long-term regional stability” that includes “Israel’s ability to defend itself,” according to Carbajal’s office.

“But make no mistake: Hassan Nasrallah and Hezbollah, Hamas, and their sponsors in Iran have been responsible for decades of bloodshed, including the deaths of hundreds of U.S. citizens and American servicemembers,” Carbajal said. “I continue to stand with those threatened by their daily acts of terror and violence, including the people of Israel.

“Tonight marks the beginning of Rosh Hasanah, the Jewish New Year. I join Jewish residents of the Central Coast and all around the world in praying that this new year will bring a pathway to peace, regional stability, and an end to the tragic and unsustainable violence we have seen after nearly one year of war. Shana Tovah.”