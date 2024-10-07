This edition of The Home Page was originally emailed to subscribers on October 4, 2024. To receive Sarah Sinclair’s real estate newsletter in your inbox each Sunday, sign up at independent.com/newsletter

Credit: @cilantrosue

It’s October! and that means pumpkin spice everywhere, cozier weather (probably), halloween decor, and — if you’re like me — a dose of ‘ohmygoditsoctoberwherehastheyeargone’ that entails revisiting goals for the year, prep for the upcoming holidays and more. My friend Sara Caputo has a prescription to cure this ShockTober malady. She has developed a series of HIVE events described as “brief productivity workshops plus time to work on your own deep thinking project” incorporating time blocking plus accountability. Sara is queen bee of organizing, so she knows how to run the HIVE. The next event is this Tuesday, 10/10, with dates scheduled in November and December as well.

Credit: Lantz Collective

Speaking of cozy, this week Houzz shares their ten most popular recent bedroom designs. While I can appreciate styles from sparse to maximalist, the most important priority for me in the room where I put my head on my pillow is that it must be cozy. This Michigan bedroom with an iron-framed bed full of vintage quilts and a window view of Lake Charlevoix wins my vote, although, TBH, I would switch out the sailboat drapes. To each their own, right? Find your favorite style to send you into sweet dreams.

Credit: Etsy

If spooky decor is more your style this month, Etsy is full of ideas from “unwelcome” doormats to spine-shaped candles, to gothic chandeliers. This hand tufted vampire rug is one of many themed ideas to Halloween-ize your bathroom or bedroom. Pumpkins, skulls, and spider web rugs are also available for your toe-tingling perusal.

Credit: Eric Foote

From the wide covered front porch, to the dining room built-ins, clawfoot tub, tiled fireplace, window seat, tall ceilings, and more, this classic 1910’s craftsman cottage has it all. Four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, and all set in one of my favorite neighborhoods. 409 East Valerio is part Riviera foothills, part Upper East, and close enough to everything for a walk to the Mission, the Bowl, or downtown for dinner. At least one way! This charmer is open today from 11a.m.-4p.m., offered by Crawford Speier Group. So you’ve got time to go after brunch, before dinner, or around your favorite football game schedule.

Credit: Sarah Sinclair

For this week’s final entry, here’s Scout a l’orange, offering her pensive, patented “Why must you interrupt my nap?” face. However you choose to spend your Sunday, thumb through this week’s Independent for events and info plus open houses galore, and enjoy!