Motorcyclist Killed in Collision on Highway 101 in Montecito

A male motorcyclist died after crashing on the southbound Highway 101 in Montecito on Friday night, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).

The crash occurred around 9:47 p.m. near the San Ysidro Road off-ramp, CHP said. Montecito Fire Department, which also responded to the crash, stated that the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene and no one else was hurt in the collision.

The right-hand lane of the southbound 101 from Olive Mill Road to San Ysidro Road and San Ysidro off-ramp were closed until around 3:30 a.m. the following morning, according to CHP.

The identity of the man will be released by the Coroner’s Bureau after his family has been notified. CHP is investigating the crash and asks that anyone with information to call its Santa Barbara office at (805) 770-4800.