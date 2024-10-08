Lobero’s David Asbell Stepping Down

After serving as the Lobero Theatre’s executive director since 1997, David Asbell is stepping down to a part time role in the new year as the nonprofit’s program director. Asbell is the longest-serving director in the theater’s 150 year history and, under his leadership, the 604-seat cultural institution, which opened in February of 1873 as the José Lobero Opera House, has hosted thousands of memorable performances in addition to undergoing major preservation and restoration efforts and upgrades to the current building, which is celebrating its centennial this year.

Asbell will be handing over the executive director reins to his trusted ally, Marianne Clark, who has also been with the Lobero since 1997. Clark has worked in nearly every capacity of the organization’s administrative and fundraising departments and has been involved in all aspects of the annual fund since 2000. She also works closely with the board of directors and manages the organization’s youth and residency programs.