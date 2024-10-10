Santa Barbara Foundation Announces $2.5M in Multi-Year Grants for Local Nonprofits 

The Santa Barbara Foundation has announced an astounding $2,530,000 in multi-year grants to nonprofit partners in the categories of Behavioral Health and Health Care, Food, and Shelter and Safety. More than 60 nonprofits will benefit.

“The multi-year grants will directly support local nonprofits in their efforts to make Santa Barbara County a safer, healthier place to live,” says Jenny Kearns, Santa Barbara Foundation (SBF) senior director of grantmaking. “Grants have been awarded through a rigorous partnership process of research, planning, and due diligence.”

Committees, composed of subject-expert staff and community members, worked diligently to generate precise amounts of funding that would best support each organization’s endeavors.

“This is the second round of grants that span two years that SBF has put into action since 2022,” said Kearns. “This frees our valued nonprofit partners to focus more time and energy on doing their critical work in the community, and less time applying for grants.”

Unity Shoppe, an organization that provides groceries, food, and other resources to impacted families throughout the county, is one recipient.

“Grants help stock the shelves with fresh, nutritious groceries, allowing Unity Shoppe to offer a wide variety of fruits, vegetables, pantry staples, and proteins,” said Angela Miller-Bevan, executive director/CEO of Unity Shoppe. “These grants enable Unity Shoppe to continue fulfilling its mission of serving the community with dignity, empowering individuals and families to regain their footing, and offering resources that promote self-reliance and stability.”

The Santa Barbara Foundation’s grants benefit an extensive list of nonprofits, enhancing their impact in Santa Barbara County. Kearns emphasizes that the foundation’s capacity to support nonprofits is amplified by community support, new donors, and partnerships, and the organization welcomes interested supporters.

For more information about the Santa Barbara Foundation’s grant opportunities, click here. The following is the full list of recipients:

Behavioral Health and Health Care Grants

Behavior Health and Health Care grants are available to support nonprofit organizations providing services in the areas of behavioral health and/or health care.

Food Grants

Food Grants are available to support nonprofit organizations providing programs in the area of food.

Shelter & Safety Grants

Shelter & Safety Grants are available to support nonprofit organizations providing services in the areas of safety and shelter, including housing loss prevention.