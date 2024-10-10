Santa Barbara Foundation Announces $2.5M in Multi-Year Grants for Local Nonprofits
More than 60 Nonprofits Receive Grants in Categories of Behavioral Health and Health Care, Food, and Shelter and Safety
The Santa Barbara Foundation has announced an astounding $2,530,000 in multi-year grants to nonprofit partners in the categories of Behavioral Health and Health Care, Food, and Shelter and Safety. More than 60 nonprofits will benefit.
“The multi-year grants will directly support local nonprofits in their efforts to make Santa Barbara County a safer, healthier place to live,” says Jenny Kearns, Santa Barbara Foundation (SBF) senior director of grantmaking. “Grants have been awarded through a rigorous partnership process of research, planning, and due diligence.”
Committees, composed of subject-expert staff and community members, worked diligently to generate precise amounts of funding that would best support each organization’s endeavors.
“This is the second round of grants that span two years that SBF has put into action since 2022,” said Kearns. “This frees our valued nonprofit partners to focus more time and energy on doing their critical work in the community, and less time applying for grants.”
Unity Shoppe, an organization that provides groceries, food, and other resources to impacted families throughout the county, is one recipient.
“Grants help stock the shelves with fresh, nutritious groceries, allowing Unity Shoppe to offer a wide variety of fruits, vegetables, pantry staples, and proteins,” said Angela Miller-Bevan, executive director/CEO of Unity Shoppe. “These grants enable Unity Shoppe to continue fulfilling its mission of serving the community with dignity, empowering individuals and families to regain their footing, and offering resources that promote self-reliance and stability.”
The Santa Barbara Foundation’s grants benefit an extensive list of nonprofits, enhancing their impact in Santa Barbara County. Kearns emphasizes that the foundation’s capacity to support nonprofits is amplified by community support, new donors, and partnerships, and the organization welcomes interested supporters.
For more information about the Santa Barbara Foundation’s grant opportunities, click here. The following is the full list of recipients:
Behavioral Health and Health Care Grants
Behavior Health and Health Care grants are available to support nonprofit organizations providing services in the areas of behavioral health and/or health care.
- American Indian Health & Services Corporation
- CALM Inc.
- Casa Pacifica Centers for Children and Families
- Center for Successful Aging
- Community Action Commission of Santa Barbara County (CommUnify)
- Community Health Centers of the Central Coast, Inc.
- Community Partners (YouthWell)
- Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse
- Doctors Without Walls: Santa Barbara Street Medicine
- Family Service Agency of Santa Barbara County
- Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley
- Friendship Adult Day Care Center Inc.
- Gateway Educational Services
- Hillside House
- Hospice of Santa Barbara Inc.
- Mental Health Association in Santa Barbara County
- Mixteco Indigena Community Organizing Project
- PeerBuddies, LLC.
- Planned Parenthood California Central Coast
- Rooted Santa Barbara County
- Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics
- Sarah House Santa Barbara
- Savie Health
- Showers of Blessing Santa Barbara
- Standing Together to End Sexual Assault
- The OpenMinds Foundation
- The Pacific Pride Foundation Inc.
- Transitions: Mental Health Association
- University of California Santa Barbara
- VNA Health Foundation
Food Grants
Food Grants are available to support nonprofit organizations providing programs in the area of food.
- Bethania Evangelical Lutheran Church
- Cuyama Valley Family Resource Center
- Foodbank of Santa Barbara County
- Santa Ynez Valley Senior Citizens Foundation
- S.Y.V. Fruit & Vegetable Rescue
- Organic Soup Kitchen
- Santa Barbara Meals on Wheels
- Unity Shoppe Inc.
- Feed the Valley
- Meals on Wheels Santa Maria Valley
- United Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Santa Barbara County
Shelter & Safety Grants
Shelter & Safety Grants are available to support nonprofit organizations providing services in the areas of safety and shelter, including housing loss prevention.
- 2nd Story Associates
- Channel Islands Young Men’s Christian Association
- Court Appointed Special Advocates of Santa Barbara County
- DignityMoves
- Good Samaritan Shelter
- Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County
- Legal Aid Foundation of Santa Barbara County
- New Beginnings Counseling Center
- Partners in Housing Solutions Inc.
- Santa Barbara Rescue Mission
- S.B. ACT
- St Vincent’s Institution
- The Salvation Army Southern California
- Transition House
- Villa Majella of Santa Barbara Inc.
