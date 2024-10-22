Two Apartments Ablaze in Old Town Goleta

Two units of the Michelle Apartments on Rutherford Street in Old Town Goleta were reported to be ablaze Tuesday, October 22, at around 2 p.m. Santa Barbara County firefighters arriving at the scene were met with thick flames and black smoke engulfing both upstairs and downstairs units. The crew called a second alarm, bringing in an engine from Santa Barbara City Fire — equipped with the aerial ladder needed to reach the top floor. By 2:43 p.m., the 30 personnel on site had put out the fire and secured the area.

With both units “involved with heavy fire” by the time crews arrived, most residents had already self-evacuated, said Captain Scott Safechuck of Santa Barbara County Fire. One female resident was assessed for smoke inhalation but refused any further medical treatment. No other injuries were reported.

Rutherford Street was closed off for an hour while firefighters put out the flames. The cause and duration of the fire are still under investigation.