Federal Grand Jury Unveils Two New Charges Against Suspected Santa Maria Courthouse Bomber

An October 23 federal grand jury indictment unveiled two additional charges against Nathaniel James McGuire, the 20-year-old Santa Maria man accused of throwing an explosive device into the Santa Maria courthouse and injuring several individuals on September 25.

According to the grand jury indictment, McGuire is being federally charged with one count of using a weapon of mass destruction and one count of possessing unregistered destructive devices, on top of an initial September 26 charge of maliciously damaging a building by means of explosive. McGuire also faces 10 charges from the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office — including three counts of arson allegedly committed hours before the attack — which will be addressed after the federal charges are handled.

“The facts alleged in the indictment are disturbing,” U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada said in Wednesday’s press release. “The new charge of using a weapon of mass destruction underscores how seriously we are treating this misconduct.”

On September 25, McGuire allegedly leaned into the Santa Barbara County Superior Courthouse in Santa Maria — where he was scheduled to be arraigned for a July felony firearms violation — and threw a bag inside, which exploded. At least five people were injured in the explosion. McGuire then attempted to enter his parked vehicle, but was apprehended by law enforcement officials before he could get there.

The suspect allegedly yelled that the government had taken his guns and that everyone needed to “fight, rise up, and rebel,” according to the criminal complaint.

Authorities later found firearms, ammunition, a suspected bomb, and 10 Molotov cocktails in the suspect’s car. A search of McGuire’s home revealed more materials used in explosive devices and an apparent recipe for such materials.

“This crime shocked our entire community, and we are pleased to see that the suspect in this case is being held accountable,” said Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown.

McGuire is currently held without bail in federal custody and will be arraigned in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles on Friday, October 25. If convicted on all charges, he faces seven years to life in federal prison.