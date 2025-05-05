Savor Santa Barbara | Mary Maranville

I hope you are enjoying savoring the stories behind Santa Barbara’s most anticipated food and wine celebration. As Director of the Santa Barbara Culinary Experience, I have the privilege of spotlighting the chefs, winemakers, artisans, and culinary innovators who bring this vibrant city to life. With over 75 events planned for May 12-18, this year’s Santa Barbara Culinary Experience promises to be our most dynamic celebration yet.

This week, I sat down with Mary Maranville, founder of Heritage Farmland Touring Company and a new SBCE Advisory Committee member, to discuss her journey from dairy-farm roots to leading one of SBCE’s most immersive events.

What inspired you to participate in the Santa Barbara Culinary Experience this year?

My mother watched Julia Child on TV when I was a kid. I remember how Julia made her feel like she could cook anything if she just tried. My mom was a wonderful farm-to-table cook — we lived on a farm, and my father had a prolific garden filled with every vegetable you can think of.

When SBCE invited Heritage Farmland Tours to participate and organize Day on the Farm, I was honored. I’m passionate about educating the public about local agriculture, and Julia was a consummate educator on all things food.

Can you share a little about what you’ll be offering or showcasing during the event — and what makes it special to you?

Heritage Farmland Touring Company is organizing A Day on the Farm on May 16, from noon to 5 p.m. More than 10 farms, ranches, wineries, and heritage museums in North Santa Barbara County will open their doors to the public for a day of agricultural activities and tours.

Guests can expect behind-the-scenes tours, produce and wine tastings, pop-up farmers’ markets, ag history tours, and giveaways.

This day is personal to me, I was raised on a dairy farm, and my father, from a long line of Irish farmers, passed his passion for agriculture to me. I’ve conducted farm tours for 17 years, and being part of SBCE is a dream come true.

Santa Barbara is known for its bounty — how does the region influence your work or philosophy?

Santa Barbara County is incredibly diverse in what it grows, from Romanesco to strawberries.

At Heritage Farmland Tours, we aim to introduce guests to new agricultural experiences. I love seeing people pick produce with their own hands and then taste what they harvested. It’s also rewarding to watch relationships grow between the public and local farmers.

Visitors can explore hundreds of farms here, and no two are the same. That variety makes curating tours both exciting and fun.

What do you hope attendees will walk away with after experiencing your event?

I hope they leave with a better understanding of their food’s journey, from farm to chef, vine to vintner.

I love seeing new connections form between farmers and guests. And I hope people walk away with deeper appreciation for the farmers, chefs, and educators who make it all possible.

Favorite local bite, sip, or spot when you’re not working?

Roblar Winery; they grow their own food and grapes, so you can enjoy a delicious meal and wine made just steps away. It’s a beautiful, full-circle experience.

The Santa Barbara Culinary Experience takes place May 12-18. For more information, see sbce.events. And stay tuned for more of the stories behind SBCE 2025.