Taking Great Strides Toward a Cure for Cystic Fibrosis

The annual Santa Barbara Great Strides walk is a step around the corner and participating teams have already entered the race to fundraise money toward cystic fibrosis research and care. This year’s walk will take place on November 9 at Chase Palm Park and include a 5k walk, music, a short ceremony of speakers, and a silent auction. A family friendly event, it’s the perfect opportunity to participate in a walk that raises funds and awareness for cystic fibrosis.



The Great Strides walk is part of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation’s largest national fundraising event, with the Santa Barbara walk being organized by Dr. Richard Belkin,the founder and Medical Director of the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital Cystic Fibrosis/Bronchiectasis Program. His work as an adult pulmonologist sees patients from across the Central Coast and has led him to work closely with the Cottage Health team to both treat patients and continue to

raise awareness. Belkin noted there are only 130 cystic fibrosis centers in the country, which emphasizes the importance of spreading cystic fibrosis education and research funding for a genetic, multi-organ disease that, at the moment, has no cure. The money raised in Great Strides goes towards research and supporting care centers that treat patients with cystic fibrosis.

Dr. Richard Belkin | Photo: Courtesy

“We want to spread awareness, education, and fundraising,” Belkin said. “It also helps to boost the morale of patients.” He and his wife have been active in Great Strides walks, so it felt like a natural next step to take the lead of organizing the walk as event chair. By working closely with Jackie Smith, the representative from the Los Angeles Great Strides chapter, he’s continued fundraising and education efforts in Santa Barbara.



The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation has raised millions of dollars and, in 2023 alone, raised $286 million to contribute toward research and care. Doing so continues to increase opportunities for education and development in the types of treatment that patients receive.



Current research in cystic fibrosis treatment has led to examining proteins at a DNA level. Belkin explained that in doing so, cystic fibrosis research would have a downstream effect to treat other genetic diseases. In 2019, a new medication called Trikafta (manufactured by Vertex Pharmaceuticals who will have a booth at the walk), was approved to treat patients with cystic fibrosis. Belkin pointed out the importance of this research and medication by noting that in the 1950s, patients born with cystic fibrosis might not live long enough to attend elementary school, but today’s patients’ median survival age is in their sixties.



“It’s rewarding on a social level too. I walk with and get to connect with patients and their families,” Belkin said. One such patient is Trisha Lunetta, who’s been working with Belkin for about eight years. Since then, she’s been a regular participant in Great Strides.



“I’ve been walking for myself without even knowing,” she said. Part of participating in Great Strides includes the option of registering as or under a team. These teams take part in a friendly competition to fundraise. As a “team captain,” Lunetta explained that she encourages all people who are part of her team to try to raise $100, which also means they get a free T-shirt.



To Lunetta, the walk is more than just raising money. “You can feel very alone with this disease,” she admitted. But participating with friends and family and knowing that they’re all working towards the same cause makes it all the more encouraging and uplifting. “That’s what this money and this research is doing: increasing the quality of people’s lives,” Lunetta said.



The event goes from 9 a.m. to noon with check-in starting at 9 a.m. and the walk itself starting at 10 a.m. To donate, participate individually or as a team, or to learn more about the Santa Barbara Great Strides walk, visit https://on.cff.org/4h9a9WS.