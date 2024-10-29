The 39 Steps, Patrick Barlow’s spoofy spy thriller adaptation of John Buchan’s early 20th-century novel and the subsequent 1935 Hitchcock film, infuses brash farce and fast-paced theatrical tomfoolery into the narrative of a man caught up in a plot to tip the scales of world power through the shuttling of top-secret intelligence. Presented by the Westmont Theatre Arts department and directed by Mitchell Thomas, The 39 Steps is a wacky series of comic bits, many involving the mid-scene switching of character-defining costume props to allow the small cast (only five actors) to play main characters, side character, villains, romantic interests, comic relief, and a Universal backlot’s worth of extras — sometimes in conversation with themselves.

Grumpy traveler Richard Hannay’s (Joel Michelson) humdrum existence is whirled into danger and intrigue with a cryptic warning from a lady spy. She’s quickly dispatched, leaving Hannay with scant clues to complete her mission. On the run, he’s wanted not only by the authorities who presume he’s the woman’s killer, but also by “The 39 Steps,” a crime organization who want him silenced.

Westmont College’s production of ‘The 39 Steps’ | Photo: Courtesy

A show like this, with physical comedy that turns on a dime and the need for performers to differentiate many characters, depends on the talent and skill of the players. The more practiced and fine-tuned the absurdities are, the smoother the ride for the audience. The Westmont cast, despite being relatively green (and sometimes seeming to pull off scenes by the skin of their teeth), are fun to watch based on true enthusiasm and commitment to the show’s preposterousness. Production artistry is impressive, including a unique usage of stage space; also, lighting design (by Jonathan Hicks) offers a marriage of camp and ode-to-noir starkness that gives the show a heightened feel.

Non-stop clowning and ridiculous what-the-heckery abound in Westmont’s The 39 Steps, running on campus through November 2. See westmont.edu/boxoffice for tickets and more information.