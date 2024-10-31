This edition of The Home Page was originally emailed to subscribers on October, 27 2024. To receive Sarah Sinclair’s real estate newsletter in your inbox each Sunday, sign up at independent.com/newsletter

Credit: Ken Pfeiffer

Have you seen a real-life fairytale cottage recently? Well, now’s your chance. Heck, you can even make it your own. There are a lot of swoon-worthy homes on the market right now, and this Tudor home on the lower Riviera takes the cake. I was so enchanted when I visited last week that I didn’t truly appreciate the details. Inside, it sports vaulted beamed ceilings, leaded glass french doors, and tons of woodwork. In the backyard, stone-lined pathways meander through tranquil gardens, all overseen by a gnarled live oak tree. Built in 1924, this is the first time this home has been available in more than a generation. There won’t be any more public open houses, but Kevin and Lesley from the Hall Team tell me that it’s very easy to see.

Credit: Macduff Everton

In his Full Belly Files newsletter, my colleague Matt Kettmann usually makes my mouth water with delectable details of tasty meals and menus. In a recent installment, however, he sparked my dream-house-in-the-country musings. Some people dream of mansions; my leanings are more towards a rustic home in a quiet canyon, or maybe renovating a rundown road house or saloon. So I leaned in when Matt shared the story of Larry and Karina, shown above, who ran — and are now selling — Sagebrush Annie’s. A wine brand, yes, but also a banquet hall, a 3000-seat rodeo, a bunkhouse, a potential vineyard, and more, located in the southeastern corner of the Cuyama Valley. The listing agent tells me that the new owner would have the opportunity to shepherd a piece of local history into the future. For now, I’ll just keep daydreaming, but here are the details if you’re interested in finding out more.

Credit: Sarah Sinclair

Well, here we are in the last weekend of October, the last week before the time changes, and the spookiest week of the year with Halloween on Thursday! There are so many fun activities to celebrate the season. I like to walk my neighborhood as dusk falls, admiring the decor as the lights come on and the spooky factor rises. This “garden goddess” reigns over her diorama situated at the corner of Bath and Anapamu Streets. Go take a peek for yourself … if you dare!

Credit: Courtesy

On a sweeter note, the team from Spechler and Beck Real Estate Group held their second annual Pumpkin Patch Party with cupcakes, coloring contest, pumpkins, and fundraising for P.A.T.H. Erin Beck’s kids are shown above at the festivities. If you missed it this year, they say they’ll be back next Halloween! And never fear, there are a ton of other fun opportunities for kids big and small. Info on trick-or-treating, pumpkin patches, haunted ghost tours, and more can be found here.

Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Día de los Muertos is also being celebrated all over town; this list of events will point you in the direction of a maker’s market, a mural bike ride, and more. There’s even a Sugar Skulls Workshop at Ortega Park from 1-3p.m. today. And it’s free! Planning ahead for next Sunday, Adelante Charter School will hold their annual Día de los Muertos festival with food, games, dancing, and more at the school at 1102 East Yanonali Street from 11a.m.-4p.m. Sunday November 3rd. So many ways to celebrate!

No matter how you share the holiday cheer, take the Independent along for open house listings, real estate info, and fall festivities galore. Have a great Sunday!