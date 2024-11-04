The Home Page | Flying Topsy-Turvy Into November

This edition of The Home Page was originally emailed to subscribers on November 3, 2024. To receive Sarah Sinclair’s real estate newsletter in your inbox each Sunday, sign up at independent.com/newsletter

Credit: Winterlight Imagery

Happy Sunday! This week, we’ve experienced the topsy-turvy fun of Halloween, the unknowns of the upcoming election, the changing of the clocks, and even the finale of the world series. You may feel like you’ve seen it all. But when it comes to real estate: How about a house with a bathtub on the balcony and an airplane in the yard?



Well, here you go: This 25-acre property is tucked behind Lopez Lake near Arroyo Grande, and truly is one of a kind. It’s a 1-bedroom 1-bath treehouse — really! — sitting on pilings carved and painted to look like tree trunks, sculpted by artist Chance Haas.

Credit: Winterlight Imagery

An open plan kitchen and living room on the first floor has two huge sliding doors that let the outside in, with private sunny canyon views all around.

Credit: Winterlight Imagery

The bright, whimsical kitchen is a counterpoint to all of the natural wood inside and outside the house, like this curving stairway made of olive and mahogany, with a stainless steel railing:

Credit: Winterlight Imagery

The staircase leads up to the bedroom suite, where a glass-doored shower opens to the outdoors so that you can scrub amongst the treetops, should you so desire, with an amazing private view. If that’s not enough of a nature kick, the bathtub is literally on the balcony!

Credit: Winterlight Imagery

Invite visitors to share your serene compound with an unforgettable overnight stay in your 1953 Beechcraft airplane that has “landed” in your meadow and been converted into guest quarters.

Credit: Winterlight Imagery

Steven Ferrario, the listing agent, says that in addition to the house itself, he’s captivated by the magnificent rocky canyon walls that flank the east side of the property.

Credit: Winterlight Imagery

“Being able to experience the magic from the inside or out on the massive deck is something that is hard to put into words.” Steven has all sorts of interesting stories and history of the house. Contact him to hear for yourself.



Speaking of interesting stories, pick up this week’s Independent for the details on the renovation of Santa Barbara’s Central Library, and Plaza Palooza!, today from noon to 4. In this week’s real estate section, we’ve got a hot tub on a hill, mountain views from the Mesa, over 60 open houses to choose from today, and much more. No matter how you spend this first Sunday in November, enjoy!