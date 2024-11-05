Red Flag Warning Issued for Santa Barbara County on Election Day
Critical Fire Conditions Prompt Warning for Tuesday Afternoon Through Wednesday Morning
Despite the minor rain forecasts of recent days, the Santa Barbara mountains and foothills remain tinder dry, prompting a Red Flag Warning from the National Weather Service from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning. Strong gusts of up to 60mph in the Santa Barbara and Montecito mountains, combined with humidity values in the teens and relatively warm temperatures in the 70s could deliver extreme fire behavior and spread.
The gusty, dry conditions are expected from 4 p.m. Tuesday through 4 a.m. Wednesday, though residents are advised to check the weather reports at the National Weather Service. High winds are expected in the Santa Barbara south coast and Highway 33 through Ojai, as well as parts of San Luis Obispo County.
Santa Barbara County Fire advises:
- Have an evacuation plan in place with at least two exit routes from your neighborhood. If fire or law enforcement officials advise evacuation, do so immediately.
- Review Ready, Set, Go! for preparedness tips. Visit: https://www.sbcfire.com/ready-set-go.
- Report any signs of smoke immediately by calling 911 (if calling from a cell phone, be prepared to provide your exact location).
- Use extreme caution when operating spark-producing or flame-producing equipment in grass or brush areas.
- Avoid hiking or other front-country trail activities during the Red Flag Warning period.
- Report any suspicious activity to law enforcement, including unknown persons or vehicles.
