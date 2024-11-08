Santa Barbara Dance Theater Presents ‘A Place for Us’
Artistic Director Brandon Whited Stages Emotional and Thought-Provoking Dances at UCSB
An oasis of vibrant dance culture on the Central Coast performance landscape, Santa Barbara sets a tasteful backdrop for artists to take the stage. UC Santa Barbara has capitalized on this notion with commissions from its performance company — Santa Barbara Dance Theater (SBDT).
In honor of SBDT’s 48th anniversary season, Artistic Director Brandon Whited has arranged his rendition of A Place for Us. The performance will feature two of his works developed and revised, along with a restaging of guest choreographer Nicole Powell’s A Warm Window. Centered around acute societal discourses, A Place for Us intends to provoke timely reflection and offer reprieve amid remarkable sociopolitical strife.
Powell’s piece is a personal reflection on the struggles, joys, and complexities of what constitutes life as a human being. It is a raw and vulnerable celebration of humanity and its imperfections. The piece features solitary scenes in order to emphasize how even strength and joy are rooted in the darker emotions.
Whited’s HER revisits the same powerful themes from its initial performance in 2022, this time with reenvisioned lighting design by UCSB Studio Professor Vickie Scott and innovative projection design by design student Elijah Frankle. The performance grapples with the reality of female struggles for bodily autonomy and invasive injustice.
The piece was developed in collaboration with the dancers to include their artistic visions and voices within these parameters. The resulting performance depicts durational group partnering focused around the theme of giving and receiving support.
Miles to Go, premiered last year, is also reframed in the new artistic design of Scott and Frankle. It is underscored with music by composer Michael Wall, drawing from the lived experiences of Whited and participating performers from the original work. By utilizing duet form and interactive sound, the piece illustrates the violence and discrimination tormenting the LGBTQ+ community.
The performances will run November 15 and 16 at 7:30 p.m., as well as November 16 and 17 at 2 p.m., at UCSB’s Hatlen Theater. Tickets can be purchased online at theaterdance.ucsb.edu/news/event/1072, at the UCSB Theater box office, or by calling (805) 893-2064.
Premier Events
Fri, Nov 08
5:00 PM
Santa Barbara
Mosaic Makers Night Market
Sun, Nov 10
7:00 PM
Santa Barbara
Rememberanzas: Tango Show & Dinner
Sun, Nov 17
11:00 AM
Solvang
The Sanctuary
Sat, Dec 14
7:00 PM
Santa Barbara
“Moonlight Reflections with Garbo”
Fri, Nov 08
3:00 PM
Santa Barbara
SB Lee / Reads : “El Color de Las Cosas Invisibles”
Fri, Nov 08
5:30 PM
Santa Barbara
PEARL CHASE SOCIETY: Birthday Party for Pearl Chase
Fri, Nov 08
9:30 PM
Santa Barbara
Film Screening: “Animal House”
Sat, Nov 09
10:00 AM
SANTA BARBARA
Collectors’ Clinic
Sat, Nov 09
1:00 PM
Santa Barbara
“A Funky Fall Soulful Gathering” at Soul Bites
Sat, Nov 09
5:00 PM
Santa Ynez
40th Annual Vaquero Benefit Dinner and Auction
Sun, Nov 10
3:00 PM
Ojai
“Johnny Mercer Concert” – America Songwriter
Thu, Nov 14
7:00 PM
Santa Barbara
San Marcos High School Theater Presents “Pride and Prejudice”
Fri, Nov 15
7:30 PM
Santa Barbara
SB Laugh Festisval Rotary Comedy Showcase
