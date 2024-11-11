Santa Barbara International Film Festival to Award Outstanding Performance of the Year to Ralph Fiennes

Ralph Fiennes, renowned actor and recipient of many esteemed film awards, is being honored at SBIFF. On February 6, 2025, Fiennes will receive the Outstanding Performance of the Year Award at the 40th Annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival. Fiennes is being recognized for his intentionally nuanced and complex performance as Cardinal Lawrence in Focus Features’ Conclave. The film is about the selection of a new Pope in the Catholic Church, which is a very private process. This film unmasks this ordeal and is shrouded in mystery and intrigue. Fiennes expertly takes on the role of a Cardinal who finds a series of clues after the death of the new pope, as the selection process occurs after the previous figurehead has died.

Fiennes was selected for this particular award because it honors actors who have distinguished themselves through performances that go beyond what you normally see in film. This award has honored multiple applauded actors in the past, such as Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, and Adam Driver. SBIFF’s Executive Director, Roger Durling emphasizes that Fiennes, “outdoes himself in Conclave, bestowing us with what may be the best work in his already legendary career.” His performance is intriguing as this narrative is not one that has been often explored in film. Fiennes’ experience in both theater and film is reflected in this groundbreaking performance. Conclave has done extremely well in the U.S. so far in its fall festival run, and had a great start to its time in theaters recently.

Fiennes has made many noteworthy contributions to the film world over his career. He has been nominated for the BAFTAs, Academy Awards, Emmys, and Golden Globes for his acting. He has received a BAFTA and Tony Award in the past as well as the Variety Award for Film Achievement, The Richard Harris Award by the British Independent Film Awards, and The Empire Film Legend Award. One may recognize his outstanding award-winning performances in films such as The English Patient, Schindler’s List, and The Grand Budapest Hotel.

The 2025 Film Festival takes place from February 4 to February 15, 2025, and passes are on sale now at sbiff.org. The film lineup and festival schedule will be announced soon in January 2025. Make sure to mark your calendars to see a diverse range of creators and media, as well as U.S. and world premieres of these projects.