Santa Barbara Sky FC Delays Debut in United Soccer League to 2026

The Santa Barbara Sky FC has delayed its debut in the United Soccer League after gaining the franchise rights to play in the USL Championship starting in the 2026 season.

Originally slated to compete in the lower-tier USL League One this March before pushing their inaugural season to next year, the Sky accepted the opportunity to acquire the rights of the suspended Memphis 901 franchise and enter the Championship.

Sky FC owner Peter Moore said the upgrade will require months of preparation for “a much bigger operation.”

The Sky’s long-term agreement to play at UCSB’s Harder Stadium was a key factor in the USL’s transfer. Memphis 901 had been unable to secure a soccer-specific stadium.

“They were playing on a baseball field,” Moore said. “We’ll have one of the best stadiums in the Championship.”

Now the challenge will be to put fans in the 16,000 seats.

Moore, former CEO of Liverpool FC, founded the Sky FC after moving to Montecito in 2000. He has committed to improved amenities at Harder Stadium.

“This is an incredible moment for Santa Barbara and our soccer community,” Moore said. “Joining the USL Championship allows us to compete at the league’s highest level and bring professional soccer to an area with deep roots in the sport.”

The USL Championship is one tier below Major League Soccer (MLS) in the alignment of U.S. professional soccer. The Sky FC will compete in the Western Division, which currently includes teams in Sacramento, Oakland, Monterey Bay, Orange County, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Albuquerque, Colorado Springs, San Antonio, El Paso, and Tulsa.

Moore said 1,100 season tickets have been sold since the founding of Sky FC.

“I think this market can carry [a Championship club],” he said. “We’ll find out.”