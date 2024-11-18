Adrien Brody and Guy Pearce to Be Honored with Cinema Vanguard Award

Adrien Brody | Photo: Courtesy

Santa Barbara is renowned internationally for its annual film festival, featuring exclusive film screenings, filmmaker Q&As, industry panels, and celebrity tributes. It is finally that time of year again and The Santa Barbara International Film Festival is honored to announce Adrien Brody and Guy Peace with the Cinema Vanguard Award, a testimony to their outstanding performances in Brady Corbet’s The Brutalist.

This A24 picture highlights sensitive topics of the Holocaust, Post-War America, and immigration, all brilliantly and appropriately depicted by the two actors. Brody’s portrayal of Toth, a Hungarian-born Jewish architect who survives the Holocaust and immigrates to America, is a riveting and emotive performance for audience members. Pearce’s contrasting portrayal of Van Buren, a wealthy art patron who becomes the primary client of Toth, results in a chilling performance representing the intersection between the innovation and tradition.

The Cinema Vanguard Award honors actors who are trailblazers in their industry and take artistic risks that reflect their unique contribution to film. This prestigious award has honored Benedict Cumberbatch, Michael B. Jordan, Martin Scorsese, Ryan Gosling, and Stanley Tucci, to name a few A-Listers.

“Both Adrien and Guy have had lengthy, rewarding and uncompromising careers — and in this year’s The Brutalist — they each give us their best work to date,” remarked SBIFF’s Executive Director Roger Durling. Brody and Pearce will receive the prestigious award on Thursday, February 13, 2025 at the Arlington Theatre.

Guy Pearce | Photo: Jules Tahan

Adrien Brody previously won the Academy Award and Cesar Award for Best Actor for his role in The Pianist, making him the youngest recipient of an Oscar in that category in history. Brody has worked with a multitude of prominent industry names such as Peter Jackson, Ken Loach, and Spike Lee. He is also renowned for his frequent collaborations with Wes Anderson, having appeared in The Grand Budapest Hotel, Fantastic Mr. Fox, and several more of Anderson’s films.

Guy Pearce’s several decades-long career in film, television, and theater has earned him accolades such as his Emmy award for Mildred Pierce, as well as recognition for his crucial roles in Memento, LA Confidential, and The King’s Speech, among multiple others.

The 40th Santa Barbara International Film Festival will take place February 4 – February 15, 2025 and will be held at SBIFF’s Riviera Theatre, its new Film Center, and the historic Arlington Theatre. Look out for the film lineup and schedule in an announcement coming in January 2025. Passes for the 2025 Festival are on sale now at sbiff.org.