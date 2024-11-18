The Three Santa Barbara Sopranos Come to SOhO on Sunday

The Three Tenors supergroup may have some competition. Featured next in SOhO’s impressive fall concert lineup is The Three Santa Barbara Sopranos, a local trio. These vocalists are a group of women who will be performing operetta, Broadway, and more on November 24. The event titled, “A Night with The Three Santa Barbara Sopranos,” hosted by actor Edward Giron, is a must see.

The sopranos — Anikka Abbott, Deborah Bertling, and Vivian Vega-Rangel —made their group debut in the Santa Barbara community during last summer’s Old Spanish Days celebration. They have come together in collaboration with their individual talents to present a harmonious blend of classical, modern, and operatic vocal styles.

Abbott has a broad array of experience in opera and musical theater. From starring in productions of Shakespeare (Tytania in Britten’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream opera) to Sondheim (Cinderella in Into The Woods) it is clear that Abbott’s talents are notable.

Bertling also has an impressive portfolio of artistic excellence, including singing with Opera Santa Barbara for over 20 years. Bertling is a classically trained singer and actress who supports local youth through leadership of the Community Arts Music Association, and of the nonprofit Performing Arts Scholarship Foundation in Santa Barbara.

Furthermore, Vega-Rangel is a classically trained alumni of UCSB, and has been in the local music scene for over 40 years. Vega-Rangel has experience as a vocal-soloist in many professional groups such as Opera Santa Barbara, SBCC Opera Workshop, and The Santa Barbara Prime Time Band.

The host, Giron, is known for his hosting of SOhO’s sold-out Broadway Night performances, and his work as an actor and children’s book author. All artists involved in this event are expert storytellers and professionals in their field.

The event takes place on Sunday, November 24 at SOhO Restaurant and Music Club in Downtown Santa Barbara (1221 State St. Ste. 205) – doors open at 6 p.m. and the show will start at 7 p.m. Admission is $20 and tickets can be purchased at sohosb.com or by calling (805) 962-7776.