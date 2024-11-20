It’s the season of trips at the Indy, and our Web Content Manager Don Brubaker just got back from a vacation to Italy. Though he is normally busy setting up our website and newsletters for you, our readers, he was able to squeeze in some time to travel.

Where did you go on your trip to Italy, and who’d you go with?

My partner, Bryn, and I had the pleasure of traveling around Italy for 13 whole days! We went to Bologna, Venice, Verona, Treviso, and Naples.

What was your favorite part of the trip? Did you visit any memorable sights?

It was very cool to visit deeply historical cities like Venice and Bologna, but huge crowds made both a little much sometimes. Conversely, Treviso (sometimes called “Little Venice” because of its canals) was an absolute treat amongst the chaos — a smaller country town with cobblestone roads and beautiful rivers flowing throughout. Minimal people, delicious food. My favorite part of the trip was a ghost tour my partner scheduled for us in Venice for my birthday! It was very late at night, so the city was empty — a very creepy vibe.

What do you do as the Web Content Manager? What’s something you do that people wouldn’t know about your role?

I manage a lot of our digital assets, including our website and newsletters. This means taking anything you’d see in print (plus muuuuuch more) and putting it on our website. Something I do that many may not know about is shuffling around our home page with the freshest content every day — it’s usually the first thing I do before bed or when I wake up.

What was the first thing you did when you got back?

Oof, I lamented the election results. I was happy to be home to my friends and family but well aware that there’s work to be done.

Since you see a lot of content that goes up on our page, what’s your favorite story that’s coming up?

Schools of Thought (and multi-part stories in general) can be an awesome opportunity for writers, editors, and web folks like me to work together on a cover story. We have many parts by many writers, so it’s really a team effort.

Do you have a future trip planned or a destination you’d like to go to next?

I’m really interested in visiting Japan! I’ve never been, but the existence of vinyl bars has absolutely piqued my interest.