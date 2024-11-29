Meredith Baxter To Narrate the Santa Barbara Choral Society’s 10th Annual “Hallelujah Project”

As the cheerful and celebratory holiday season approaches, the season is not complete without cherished traditions, spending time with family, and enjoying a period of rest. The beloved Santa Barbara Choral Society’s 10th annual “Hallelujah Project” is impending, and invites locals to celebrate the holiday season with the greater community.

Emmy-nominated actress and producer Meredith Baxter will be in attendance and guest narrating this holiday tradition. She made an industry name for herself in Family Ties, and a slew of other family sitcoms, as well by authoring the New York Times best selling book United, A Memoir of Fame, Family, and Floundering. At the concert, she will be reading “T’was the Night Before Christmas,” and narrating the evening.

Baxter will be accompanied by the Choral Society Orchestra, conducted by Artistic Director Jo Anne Wasserman. The Choral Society singers will also be joined by the Music Academy of the West SING! Children’s Chorus, and perform a variety of traditional holiday music.

The concert will be held at the Lobero Theatre on Saturday, December 14 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, December 15 at 3 p.m. The Choral Society’s “Hallelujah Project 10” concert tickets are available online at sbchoral.org.