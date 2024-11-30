Downtown Santa Barbara Rollover Crash Puts One in Hospital

An SUV rolled over in an Eastside residential neighborhood on Friday evening, sending the driver to the hospital and leaving at least one parked car severely damaged from the crash.

Santa Barbara City Fire was dispatched to the 400 block of East Figueroa Street just before 7 p.m. on November 29, where they found an Acura SUV rolled over onto the sidewalk. The driver and one passenger had to be extracted from the vehicle, which was resting on the driver’s side.

The severity of the driver’s injuries is unknown at this time. The cause of the incident remains under investigation.