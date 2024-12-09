Mountain Biker Airlifted to ER After Going 150 Feet Down Side of Romero Trail in Montecito
First Responders Rescue 59-Year-Old Man on Saturday Afternoon
A mountain biker was airlifted to the hospital Saturday afternoon after going over the side of Romero Trail above Montecito and landing about 150 feet down the hillside.
Firefighters with Montecito Fire responded to the incident around 12:37 p.m. With the assistance of Santa Barbara County Fire’s Air Support Unit and the sheriff’s Search and Rescue team, first responders were able to perform a hoist rescue and airlift the 59-year-old man to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital’s emergency room for injuries related to the fall.
The man’s identity and current condition have not been released.
Mountain Biker 150’ over the side: SBC Air Support Unit assisted Montecito Fire with a hoist rescue. 59 yo male transported by air to SBCH ER for injuries related to the fall. pic.twitter.com/XP7wLJZlxc— Scott Safechuck (@SBCFireInfo) December 7, 2024