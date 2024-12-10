At The Crafter’s Library, Santa Barbara Parents and Kids Connect, Create, and Co-Work

Andrew Rawls

When The Crafter’s Library opened its doors in downtown’s La Arcada in 2021, owner Andrew Rawls envisioned a co-working space for both experienced makers and craft-curious beginners. With a particular focus on fiber and textile arts ― and the retail supplies, equipment, and materials to support them ― Rawls saw potential for all skill levels to learn from experts and work alongside fellow makers.

As the business rounds out its fourth year, Rawls says it’s the novice crafters ― adults as well as kids and teens ― who have become the soul of the space. Sewing 101 is the most popular class offered (Rawls teaches it himself each week), and his retail area is now filled with beginner kits in embroidery, needle felting, crochet, and more. With the purchase of a kit, crafters can stay and use the shop, get help from staff, and leave with a finished project ― and a new skill.

“I believe that anyone can craft,” Rawls said, “but getting started can be intimidating. If someone wants to try a sewing project and isn’t ready to go out and buy a $300 machine, they can purchase a $20 day pass, come use our equipment, and get help while they try something new.

“This is a safe environment where it’s okay to be bad at something,” he continued. “You’re not going to be judged if it takes you 15 minutes to learn how to tie a slipknot. I admire when people of all ages are brave enough to try something new ― and maybe even be bad at it at first.”

Screen-Free Space for Teen Creativity

Rawls didn’t discover his own interest in crafting until he was an adult, but he has seen firsthand how a communal maker space can support kids and teens. During a stint as a contractor for the U.S. military on the Marshall Islands, Rawls ran an after-school teen center for the children of deployed service members and contractors.

“When I started to get into sewing myself, I began teaching the kids,” he said. “I got donations of fabric sent thousands of miles to our tiny island, and I saw what it meant to these teens to be able to show up at the center, use our materials, and get creative. They didn’t have to have their own setup at home.”

Kids and teens have a resourcefulness about their creativity that adult makers sometimes lack, Rawls has noticed since welcoming Santa Barbara youth into his classes, summer camps, and birthday parties at The Crafter’s Library. He appreciates how they come up with their own ways to solve problems or achieve the end result, sometimes emboldened by their lack of formal training.

He also acknowledges how rare it is for kids and teens to be engaged in handiwork instead of interacting with a screen. “We had groups of middle schoolers in our summer camps last summer and didn’t have any issues with phones or technology,” he said. “Their hands were busy making and sketching and creating.”

While Mom Catches Up, Kids Color & Craft

As The Crafter’s Library found its groove with weekly classes, private events, drop-in and membership-based co-working, and a thriving retail business, Rawls began to see another community need being met: social connection and community for parents of younger kids.

While his classes and kits are mostly geared for ages 10 and up, parents of kids 0-7 can bring up to two children with them when they purchase a day pass. The kids have access to communal, age-appropriate art supplies, and parents can use the co-working space for whatever meets their needs that day.

“I’ve had moms come in here and work on their laptop while the kids do art,” Rawls explained. “I’ve seen friends use the space to catch up socially. We allow outside food and drink in the space, so parents can grab lunch or treats ― Hook & Press is right next door ― and make The Crafter’s Library their gathering place for a couple of hours, or even the whole day.”

Rawls has noticed that parents of young kids in particular benefit from rediscovering their own creativity through crafting, and he hopes to see even more parents sign up for a class or use the space for a grown-up night out. “It’s important to remember who you are, beyond being a caregiver,” he said. “I love seeing parents tap into that creativity.”

The Crafter's Library offers classes, memberships, summer camps, birthday parties, corporate events, private lessons, event space rental, and custom collaborations.