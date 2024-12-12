‘Summer Is Over’ and Lucinda Lane Has a New Album in Time for the Holidays

“‘Making it’ in music shouldn’t be — or shouldn’t only be — about commercial success or industry embrace, but the literal and satisfying act of simply making music,” shares musician and journalist Josef Woodard, whose name you might also recognize as a longtime arts writer for the Independent.

His band, Lucinda Lane, is thrilled to announce the release of Summer Is Over, their newest 11-track album, this past week. Songwriter and guitarist Woodard is joined by singer Nicole Lvoff in constituting the “core” of the band. Woodard shares their conjoined fulfillment with this thoughtful culmination of a year and a half of resolute effort, including many ups and downs.

Lucinda Lane, from left, Joe Woodard and Nicole Lvoff | Photo: Courtesy

The band originally intended for the album to be released the day that summer was actually over but had to defer that until the holiday season. Woodard describes how these setbacks “make the release all the sweeter.”

Lucinda Lane describes their genre as “IndieBossaJazzTwang,” an eclectic intersection between genres. Woodard believes “music listeners and lovers are less formula-driven than in the past,” so it is the nuances within the album that captivate listeners.

Woodard cites numerous influences that inspired the recent release, especially rooted in the downtime that COVID provided for the band to learn the ropes of home studio production and the depth and diversity of the band’s songbook.

Lvoff and Woodard have worked with numerous other artists on this new release, even having some musicians send their musical contributions from afar. Nate Birkey, a former Santa Barbaran turned New Yorker, sent over a trumpet solo for the song “Soft as an Easy Chair.” Renowned jazz artist David Binney sent an exceptional alto sax solo for “Bedeviled.”

The band has also worked with an impressive lineup of artists, including Zach Gill (of Jack Johnson and ALO fame), bassists Randy Tico and Jim Connolly, accordionist Brian Mann, drummer Austin Beede, Bill Flores, Tom Ball, Tom Buckner, Liz Barnitz, Lorenzo Martinez, and Sebastian Morgenroth.

The album showcases Lvoff’s special gift as a vocalist, making sense of Woodard’s unconventional lyricism and musicality. It also spotlights the unique contributions of outside artists who lent their talents to the album.

Lucinda Lane, from left, Joe Woodard and Nicole Lvoff | Photo: Dana Welch

Lvoff and Woodard had an opportune meeting at the Santa Barbara Public Library when Lvoff worked there and Woodard often spent time there for his journalistic duties. Since then, the two aptly decided that their genres and musicality were harmonious and agreed to join forces. They first named the band Starfish Prime, but dropped the name soon after, citing it as overused. Lvoff’s husband, Dana, suggested naming the band after the street that Lvoff grew up on — Lucinda Lane.

It was thereafter that the band was born and their IndieBossaJazzTwang brand was devised. They joked about performing a house concert somewhere on Lucinda Lane and are still awaiting the appropriate opportunity. Meanwhile, they’ve performed at SOhO, the Mercury Lounge, and several other spots.

This album is a representation of the band’s process in finding their identity and releasing an emblematic portfolio of their music. “I’m excited to see what comes next,” says Woodard, at the prospect of future musical endeavors.

The album is available on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, Soundcloud, Bandcamp, and several other streaming services, all of which can be accessed through householdink.com/lucinda_lane. The band expects to debut their new album at SOhO in January, and elsewhere to be announced.