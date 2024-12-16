A Bird’s-Eye View of The Post in Montecito

The courtyard at The Post features Marge Dunlap’s “It’s Raining” fountain| Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

The birds at the bird refuge have some new company this week with the highly anticipated opening of The Post. Perched at the corner of Los Patos Way and East Cabrillo Boulevard, with a conveniently installed new roundabout at the entrance, the new center opened last weekend with a holiday party to introduce guests to a host of new businesses for the initial phase of the project, which will eventually include a collection of 13 hand-selected merchants and restaurants.

Developer David Fishbein walked me through the property last week. He has been overseeing the reimagining of the six historical and architecturally significant buildings on Los Patos Way with his partner Joey Miller — including the athletic club, with an as-yet-to-be-announced large retailer, and the building now home to Stella Mare’s, which will soon be shuttered to be transformed into Bogavante, a new Northern Mexican meets Santa Barbara seafood restaurant —through their real estate company, Runyon Group. They are also in the retail fashion business. Their nicely curated men’s store at The Post, The Optimist, which is the second brick-and-mortar version of their store in Los Angeles, is an aesthetically pleasing mix of hand-selected brands and exclusive labels not available anywhere else in the U.S., as well as vintage watches and other accessories that seem like a good fit for the upscale Montecito market.

Fishbein’s wife, Jamie, has also brought her womenswear multi-label store Teller to The Post. This shop, which was founded in Los Angeles and has its flagship store at Platform in Culver City (as The Optimist does) carries 60 designers from around the globe. Other retailers now open include The Great, a lifestyle brand from Emily Current and Meritt Elliott known for their playful, nostalgic take on American classics (see their customized hand-stamped Birkenstock by the Great line for a prime example — so flippin’ cute).

The beloved Marge Dunlap fountain, “It’s Raining,” still reigns in the courtyard of the complex, which now includes a nice public area for events like the opening party last weekend. Also now open is Merlette, a Brooklyn-based atelier from designer Marina Cortbawi, crafting thoughtfully designed garments for women that blend elegance with everyday ease, and Maygel Coronel, a Colombia-based brand making their first foray into the U.S. with their collection of resort wear, occasion dressing, and swim suits. Janessa Leoné, a line of hats and elevated accessories, is expected to open in January, along with a sizable home store Shoppe Amber Interiors.

Teller is one of the new stores open at The Post | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Merlette is one of the new shops at The Post | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

The Optimist is one of the new shops at The Post | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

The greenhouse design for the new Bogavante restaurant | Rendering by Lena Kohl

Also on deck are sportswear brand Save Khaki United (SKU), with both men’s and women’s clothing; Velvet by Graham and Spencer, specializing in men’s and women’s casual essentials; and a new hair salon, Providence Salon, which will take the spacious upstairs space.

On the food and beverage end, Buellton’s popular Little King coffee (part of the Companion Hospitality Group behind Bell’s in Los Alamos) has a coffee cart at The Post with a full opening expected in the summer. Organic Oren, which specializes in chef-prepared, organic, à la carte meal service with weekly menus for pickup, opens on January 5. And the beautiful wraparound deck is ready for Ospi at The Post in early 2025, a modern Italian restaurant from Jackson and Melissa Kalb, who have successful California locations in Venice, Brentwood, and Costa Mesa.

As mentioned earlier, Bogavante, opening in summer of 2025, will feature fresh, locally sourced seafood and ranch-raised meats, honoring the flavors and spirit of vaquero culture.

For more information on the Post (1801 E. Cabrillo Blvd.) and updates on openings, see thepostmontecito.com.