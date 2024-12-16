This edition of The Home Page was originally emailed to subscribers on November 3, 2023. To receive Sarah Sinclair’s real estate newsletter in your inbox each Sunday, sign up at independent.com/newsletters.

Lest you think that tourism is a relatively recent force in Santa Barbara, consider this. In 1924, Santa Barbara residents considered changing the name of Rattlesnake Canyon because they thought it discouraged visitors. Meanwhile, during the same year, Santa Barbara High School opened, the first Fiesta was celebrated, and The Granada Theatre almost didn’t open its doors on time because no one remembered to get the proper permit. All these facts and more are detailed in the new book Way Back When: Santa Barbara in 1924 by author Betsy J. Green. In addition to penning the monthly Great House Detective column in the Indy, Betsy is a prolific author, having published over ten books on Santa Barbara’s history alone. What’s with the mermaid photo above? You’ll have to check out the book to find out. Hint: the answer is on page 66.

Credit: Jacob Guthrie/805Mediaworks

Tis the season for lights, laughter … and luncheons! Last week, the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors held their annual awards and installation luncheon, honoring outstanding members for noteworthy achievements, and inducting the incoming board of directors who will lead the organization throughout 2025. Incoming president Summer Knight was welcomed into the position with a standing ovation from hundreds of her peers and local dignitaries. Joining Summer on the executive committee are Jennifer Berger, Stephen MacFarlane, and Tyler Mearce, along with directors Patrice Serrani, Bob Curtis, Mort Maizlish, Martha McNair, Don Katich, David Magid, Samantha Ireland, Lynda Elliott, Kelly Marsh, and 2024 president Michele Allyn. Shown above are most of the board minus Mort, Bob, and Patrice. Stay tuned for more details from the event next week.

I love bright houses, and I have a couple of favorites from the recent past. One is this dreamy mid-century modern townhome that my friend Steven Lovelace and his husband lovingly curated. They decorated their Encina Royale abode in a rainbow of joyous hues, as shown in the living room shot above, and then parted with it early last year as they left Santa Barbara for their next chapter in Joshua Tree. I’ve nudged Steven for an update from the desert. Let’s see if this public shout-out prompts him to share.

Credit: Scott Gibson

Another fave is “The Whale House.” While not as neon as some, its whimsical, playful design makes it stand out amongst the crowd. Sitting poolside in the backyard, looking up at the “face” of the whale, was an unparalleled open house highlight. The Gaudi-inspired Mission Canyon beauty was definitely the most unique home that I visited last year. I wrote all about it here.

Credit: @nathanpatrickmedia

Shining brighter than them all is this New York City home, glowing from the 29th floor of an apartment building on East 76th Street. Designed by artist Apryl Miller, the home boasts five bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, and 360 degree views of the city, including an incredible vista of Central Park. That would be bragging rights alone, but take a peek at the interior. The primary bedroom suite is shown above, and there’s a full video tour and interview, as the blogger from Zillow Gone Wild visited the home with the artist/owner. More a museum than “just” a house for sale, this one definitely warrants sunglasses.

Credit: Courtesy

Back closer to home, our version of “29th floor views” offers a very different kind of cityscape. The vista shown above, from the back patio of the home at 960 West Mountain Drive, offers the opportunity to watch hawks and hang gliders soar past from a private, whisper-quiet location only eleven minutes from mid-town Santa Barbara. This chic ten-year-new contemporary home sits on over five-and-a-half acres with ocean views. I haven’t been able to visit in person yet, but I’m intrigued by the description of the interior — the kitchen has limestone countertops with fossils! — as well as these views. It’s listed for $3,950,000 by Jacqueline Walters. Reach out to learn more.

Before I sign off, let me warn you: if you’re hungry, read this week’s cover story with care. The back story on these movers and shakers in our local restaurant scene will tickle your tastebuds. And this week’s real estate section is full of great stories and beautiful homes, including Circle K Ranch, the gorgeous property on the cover. Happy Sunday. Enjoy!