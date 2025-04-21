This edition of The Home Page was originally emailed to subscribers on April 20, 2025. To receive Sarah Sinclair’s real estate newsletter in your inbox each Sunday, sign up at independent.com/newsletter

Happy Easter and Happy last day of Passover! However you celebrate this time of year, we all get to enjoy our happy swirly spring weather. One day it’s beach weather, and the next day we need our windshield wipers. I’ve taken to keeping both flip flops and a heavy jacket in my car, so that I can try to be ready and flexible no matter how the temps turn from one hour to the next. The photo above was from a recent sunset in Gaviota. It was all fogged over at home on an evening that I “needed” to see the sunset, so we drove up the coast just a bit, and found enough of a break in the clouds to lift my mood, plus a few wildflowers to boot.

Credit: Sarah Sinclair

Speaking of flowers, I got to visit a Moody Sisters cottage this week, and walked through its beautiful gardens with the landscape architect who brought a massive makeover to life. The homeowners’ vision — and their input every step of the way — includes an amazing array of native plants, found objects, wildflowers, and more. I’ll be writing up the details to share with you soon.

Credit: Jessie Sessions









Last week we talked about butter yellow being all the rage. That may be so, but subtle pale colors aren’t for everyone. As a friend used to say: “There’s a reason that Baskin Robbins has thirty-one flavors, amiright?” This kitchen makes a bold statement indeed, and is one of several colorful design choices in this great new listing at 917 West Victoria Street. Reach out to Cole Robbins to find out more. PS: Shout out to Jessie Sessions for always finding the most fun houses on caravan. On days that I can’t get out of the office, I just snoop her instagram account. Thanks, Jessie!

A more stately home is newly available on Santa Barbara’s venerable upper Eastside. Summer’s Run is a grand estate at 2232 Santa Barbara Street, offered for sale by John Sener. I wrote about this lovely home eight years ago, and am looking forward to visiting again. If you’re interested in local history, take a look at my Make Myself at Home article from 2017. Francisca Dibblee, who is purported to be the originator of Santa Barbara’s Old Spanish Days celebration, purchased Summer’s Run in 1922. Legend has it that the idea for Fiesta was born during a meal in this home’s dining room. From what I’ve heard about the social gatherings at this house, I believe it! See this home on the cover of this week’s real estate section, and contact John Sener for more information.



I’m taking Sunday off next week to visit my kids and grandbaby in Chicago. I’ll be back in May with more tales and tidbits. Reach out to me if you have any ideas to pitch or interesting house stories to share. I’d love to hear from you!