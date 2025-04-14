This edition of The Home Page was originally emailed to subscribers on April 13, 2025. To receive Sarah Sinclair’s real estate newsletter in your inbox each Sunday, sign up at independent.com/newsletter



Spring cleaning or springy colors? That was the question this week. I was bombarded by both spring cleaning tips and super colorful springtime hues. It’s too nice outside to stay at home cleaning! So here’s what I learned about “butter yellow” — the new ‘it’ color this season.

Credit: deVOL kitchen

Butter yellow is all the rage. Whether you’re shopping for sweater sets from the Gap, or paint colors for your kitchen, apparently butter yellow is the new beige. It’s easy to love the pale, cheerful shade that’s reminiscent of both sweet spring flowers, and, well, sweet creamy butter. This article from Homes & Gardens shares a dozen yellow home decor finds, links to a slew of buttery yellow–related topics — such as celebrities who are decorating with pale yellow — and more, while this article focuses specifically on butter yellow kitchens. Our hearths must be the perfect place for this calm yet vibrant shade.

Credit: Courtesy

I found some local butter yellow in the cozy living room of this house at 315 East Micheltorena Street, listed for sale by David Kim at the DK Group. The color seems to magnify the sunlight, which is a worthy pursuit no matter what season we’re in. This two-bedroom-two bath 1890’s era home was just reduced to $1,450,000. It’s open today from 10a.m.-4 p.m. Check out the butter yellow living room and gorgeous tiled kitchen!

Credit: Paul Fuentes Photo

A little farther afield there were butter yellow doors galore in this fun set of posts from Visit Palm Springs, from the formal.

Credit: Paul Fuentes Photo

To the funky and fun:

Credit: Paul Fuentes Photo

If you love doors like I do, check out their fun reel with a plethora of portals featuring all the colors of the rainbow.

Our Home & Garden issue is on the stands this week! Flip through it here, with real estate on the flip side! Both are busting out the springtime vibes. Enjoy your Sunday!