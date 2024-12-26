Goleta Man Killed on Christmas Eve in Vehicle-vs.-Pedestrian Collision

A Goleta man died after he and another pedestrian were struck by a vehicle while crossing Hollister Avenue in Old Town Goleta on Christmas Eve.

The two pedestrians were headed north across Hollister toward Magnolia Avenue — an intersection without a marked crosswalk — shortly after 7 p.m. on Tuesday, according to Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Raquel Zick. As they were crossing the street, a driver traveling westbound on Hollister at approximately 25 mph failed to see them and struck both with the driver’s vehicle, significantly injuring one man who was knocked unconscious.

The driver remained on the scene, and first responders soon arrived to render aid and transport the two injured pedestrians to the hospital. After being admitted to the hospital, the unconscious pedestrian — later identified as 76-year-old Goleta man Ricardo Hernandez — succumbed to his injuries at around 10:49 p.m., according to Zick. His next of kin was present at the hospital and notified of his death.

The identity and current condition of the other pedestrian has not been released. The driver, who has also not been identified, was not arrested and has been cooperating with investigators, Zick said. She noted that neither drugs nor alcohol was a factor in the fatal collision.

The Sheriff’s Major Accident Response Team is continuing its investigation into the collision. Anyone who might have information is encouraged to call Senior Deputy Jeff Farmer at (805) 961-7514.