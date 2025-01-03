Santa Barbara Radio Legend Gary Fruin Dies

Gary Fruin, who for 34-years held down the early-morning shift for K-LITE radio station — along with his co-host, Catherine Remak — died at age 68 earlier this week from complications arising from a relapse of the esophageal cancer he thought he had beaten a few years ago. As a radio host, Fruin was steady, calm, welcoming, and quietly playful; his role was to help listeners connect the dots between their lives and what their hometown — whether by birth or adoption — has to offer. As such, he and Remak functioned as a community bulletin board for organizations trying to get the word out, though with some friendly banter thrown in for good measure. Fruin, a certified sports nut originally from Connecticut, was honored last year with a proclamation of appreciation from Santa Barbara Mayor Randy Rowse and the City Council as part of a celebration of National Radio Day. For Fruin, it was an ambush of love; the council chambers were filled to capacity and then some. His wife, Camille Cimini Fruin, has been an sales executive at the Santa Barbara Independent from its earliest days.



Gary Fruin was honored in 2024 for his decades as co-host of the “Gary and Catherine in the Morning” show on K-LITE. | Credit: Kelly-Marie Jones

