Goleta Wins $11 Million Grant for San Jose Creek Bike and Pedestrian Path

The City of Goleta’s bike path along San Jose Creek and under Highway 101 and the railroad tracks won an award of $11.16 million in funding from President Biden’s 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. In announcing the grant, Senator Alex Padilla said major transportation investments like this reduced the historical barriers caused by highways: “Far too many communities across California have been cut off by old highway construction projects or are struggling with aging transportation infrastructure in their own neighborhoods.” Padilla added that the new roads and pathways added economic and educational opportunities, as well as a safer, cleaner commute.

Goleta spokesperson Kelly Hoover said the new money will help alleviate the burden on local funds to construct the bike and pedestrian project, which carried a total price of $50 million, of which $19.2 million had yet to receive funding. “The grant money will contribute $11.16 million to this outstanding amount. The remainder will be local funding,” Hoover said, or a local match of $6.6 million.

The city had decided in December to pursue municipal bonds to pay for the remainder of the bike path and several other projects. The $11 million in federal funds leaves a bit more in the kitty for the city’s multiple capital projects present and future.