Santa Barbara Fire Crews Continue to Assist in Los Angeles Wildfires

[Updated: Thu., Jan. 9, 2025, 4:30pm]

Fire crews are now working on their third day straight without rest in what has become the most destructive fire in Los Angeles history, with at least five separate active fires burning more than 34,000 acres, destroying more than 6,000 structures, and leaving at least five people dead as of Thursday morning.

Among the 7,500 firefighters battling the wildfires are 14 engines from the Santa Barbara area, including a strike team with five engines from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, a task force with four more engines, and a joint strike-team with five engines from Montecito Fire, Lompoc City Fire, Santa Maria Fire, Santa Barbara City Fire, and Carpinteria-Summerland Fire.

According to Santa Barbara County Fire spokesperson Captain Scott Safechuck, the county engines are currently on scene at the Palisades Fire, the largest of the five active fires, which has burned nearly 20,000 acres as of Thursday afternoon with zero percent containment. The Santa Barbara County Crews are working along the Pacific Coast Highway boundary of the fire, near the same area the Franklin Fire tore through the hills just one month ago.

So far, at least eight fires have been reported since Tuesday, with more than 180,000 people forced to evacuate their homes. L.A. County officials have not reported exactly how many homes have been lost, but at least 2,000 structures have been destroyed, including several longstanding businesses in Altadena, Pasadena, and Topanga Canyon.

The active incidents include: the Palisades Fire, which burned hundreds of structures, including historic homes along the Malibu stretch of Pacific Coast Highway; the Eaton Fire, now at 13,690 acres with zero percent containment; The Hurst Fire, now at 671 acres and 10 percent containment; the Lidia Fire near the Los Angeles National Forest at 348 acres and 40 percent containment; the Sunset Fire, which started Wednesday night, has burned 43 acres in the Hollywood Hills, and is at zero percent containment; and the Kenneth Fire, which started Thursday afternoon on the Ventura–L.A. County line near Woodland Hills, had burned 50 acres and triggered evacuations in the surrounding areas.

Goleta-based Direct Relief is delivering masks and essential supplies to fire-impacted communities throughout California. | Credit: Direct Relief

In addition to the wildfires, city fire crews have been battling smaller fires within the city. Another incident — the Woodley Fire near the Sepulveda Basin — was initially reported at 75 acres, but has since been fully contained with a total burn area of 30 acres.

Though a red flag warning for parts of Santa Barbara County expired on Wednesday night, county officials are remaining vigilant and stations are fully staffed as low humidity is expected through the next few days.

Several local organizations and businesses have jumped in help. Representatives from Santa Barbara County–based Direct Relief traveled to the Los Angeles area Wednesday to distribute N-95 masks and hygiene kits at evacuation centers. Alisal Ranch in the Santa Ynez Valley has also offered discounted rates for those affected by the current mandatory evacuations due to the fires.

There are several more ways to assist organizations providing on-the-ground support. To help firefighters, donate to the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation and California Fire Foundation; to help rescue animals, donate to Pasadena Humane, Best Friends Animal Society, and Animal Wellness Foundation; to support displaced residents, check out the Salvation Army, Kid to Kid Pasadena, and Los Angeles Regional Food Bank.