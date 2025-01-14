Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office Welcomes New K-9 Recruits

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office introduced their fluffiest new recruits to the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors last Tuesday, January 7.

Obi and Draco were walked in by their notably less-fluffy handlers, and the board room lit up. The two canines are specially trained German shepherds, donated by Christine and Reece Duca through the Sheriff’s Benevolent Posse’s “Project Deputy Dog” program.

Sheriff Bill Brown called the dogs “remarkable additions” to the team, replacing two recently retired K-9 team members. “The Ducas have been longtime supporters of public safety,” he said, adding that the family has now contributed six canines to the Sheriff’s Office.

“Obi and Draco are not just dogs; they’re partners,” he continued. The dogs are trained in patrol, urban tracking, and specialized detection. Obi is trained in narcotics detection, including fentanyl, and Draco is trained in explosives detection.

Obi and Draco were born in Germany and recently completed 200 hours of training at the Inglis Police Dog Academy in Oxnard. Their skills will assist the Sheriff’s Office in high-risk scenarios, such as locating suspects, tracking missing persons, and locating evidence.

The canine unit now consists of five dogs — three are in patrol, and two are narcotics detectors in the county jail.

The Sheriff’s Benevolent Posse, a nonprofit organization, has been “instrumental in bridging the gap” between the “growing needs” between the Sheriff’s Office and public funding, including providing protective equipment, Brown said.

Posse Board Chair Richard Klein emphasized the need for support for the K-9 program, saying it requires significant resources to grow and sustain the program.

“They truly are providing an incredible public service and public safety assistance,” he said of the dogs. “And I just want to take a moment to apologize in advance for what the media may say about the first meeting of the board of supervisors of the year going to the dogs.”

For more information about the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Benevolent Posse, its K-9 Unit campaign, or additional ways to support law enforcement, visit sbsheriffsposse.org.