MTD Seeks Public Input on Raising Bus Fares in Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District (MTD) is considering raising bus fares for the first time in 16 years as operating costs continue to rise and the city’s rising population leaves fewer options for federal funding toward public transportation.

MTD announced the proposed change prior to a series of public meetings and a community survey that will give the public an opportunity to weigh in on the two options for a higher fare structure, which could raise the price from $1.75 a ride to either $2.25 or $2.50.

Bus fares have not increased since 2009, but several recent changes have caused a financial strain on local public transportation. Operating costs have increased by more than 10 percent over the past five years, while revenues from rider fares only account for 20 percent of MTD’s working budget.

This comes at a time when MTD is already struggling with labor shortages, service reductions, and ridership that still hasn’t recovered to pre-pandemic numbers.

MTD also traditionally received a major bump in funding each year from the Federal Transit Administration as part of a group of “small transit intensive cities.” But the city’s population has steadily grown, and the 2020 census marked the first time Santa Barbara was no longer eligible for the funding, eliminating a funding source that brought as much as $3 million a year.

The table above shows the two proposed alternative fare structures MTD has put together to generate additional revenue of approximately $1.5 million. Alternative 1 consists of a $2.25 cash fare with moderately discounted passes, while Alternative 2 consists of a $2.50 cash fare with a greater discount on passes. Credit: MTD

Without that additional funding each year, and without any additional increase in revenue, MTD could be forced to make service cuts, according to Planning and Marketing Manager

Hillary Blackerby.

Over the next few weeks, MTD will be seeking public input on the two proposed fare structures, which could bring in up to $1.5 million in additional revenue to help make up for the loss in federal funding. The first option would increase cash fares to $2.25 per ride with “moderately discounted” prices for passes; the second would raise fares to $2.50, with larger discounts for passes.

If approved, the new fee structure would begin on August 18, 2025.

The first of the open-house style meetings was held on January 15 at the Goleta Valley Community Center. Three more in-person meetings will be held in Santa Barbara and Carpinteria over the next two weeks. On Thursday, January 23, at the Eastside Library’s MLK Jr. Room from 5 to 6:30 p.m.; Saturday, January 25, at the Downtown Library Faulkner Gallery from 2 to 3:30 p.m.; and on Wednesday, February 5, at Carpinteria Library’s Community Room from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Meetings will have English-Spanish interpretation.

MTD is also running an online survey for community input from those who are unable to make it to the public meetings. The survey is available in both English and Spanish, and will also be available as a physical survey on paper at the downtown Transit Center and onboard MTD buses.

For more information on the proposed fee structure, visit the MTD website.