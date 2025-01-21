Bidens Back in Santa Barbara County Following Inauguration Day

Former President Joe Biden and former First Lady Jill Biden arrived in Santa Barbara County Monday afternoon after attending the inauguration of President Donald Trump earlier in the day. The Bidens — who also spent time on the Central Coast earlier this summer — landed at Vandenberg Space Force Base following a brief sendoff ceremony at Joint Base Andrews on the East Coast.

The 46th president and his wife could be seen disembarking Air Force One and receiving a warm welcome from Vandenberg Space Force Base Airmen and Space Force Delta 30 commander Colonel Mark A. Shoemaker on the tarmac.

When the Bidens previously visited Santa Barbara County in August, the couple was spotted with family and friends around Solvang and Los Olivos. On this visit, the former president will reportedly be spending more time at the Kiani Preserve, the same 8,000-acre ranch and winery where he and his family stayed during their previous trek to the Santa Ynez Valley.

[Click to enlarge] Vandenberg Space Force Base Guardians and Airmen welcomed President Joe Biden and former First Lady Dr. Jill Biden following the inauguration ceremony of President Donald Trump. | Credit: Staff Sergeant Joshua LeRoi