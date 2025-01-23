From Trash to Troll Treasure

X marks the spot with artist Thomas Dambo’s trollmap.com, an interactive map that locates all of his troll statues across the United States and the world. Solvang has become the newest X mark on the map with the installation of California’s first permanent troll statue set to open on February 2.

Unique and sustainable artist, sculptor, and storyteller Thomas Dambo decided to call Solvang home to the first troll sculpture of its kind in the state of California — and the first of his sculptures to be constructed and displayed indoors. This installation has been made possible by Solvang’s California Nature Art Museum, and it will be housed in the museum’s front tower.

This is not Dambo’s first rodeo. There are 153 other troll statues in various states and spots around the world. As a Danish artist, Dambo is thrilled to welcome his creation to “The Danish Capital of America.”

“The troll will feel right at home in the charming little American Danish town of Solvang, and it will be my first permanent sculpture in California,” said Dambo.

Artist Thomas Dambo | Photo: Courtesy

Based out of Copenhagen, Denmark, Dambo has made a name for himself for his imaginative, larger-than-life sculptures made from recycled materials, primarily wood.

Dambo sources materials from the most unlikely of places, demonstrating the boundless offerings of the world’s trash cans. He also encourages the creation of local recycling initiatives in each of the areas where he decides to become home to his new troll. For his newest installation in Solvang, he secured donated materials to construct the new troll from over 80 wooden pallets donated by local businesses and wineries, as well as 30 wooden wine barrels.

These materials will be masterfully upcycled to craft “her,” which is the only detail of the troll which has been released prior to her upcoming reveal.

Thomas Dambo in his workshop | Photo: Courtesy

“My mission is ‘Waste No More.’ Our world is drowning in trash while we are running out of natural resources,” shared Dambo. “I spend my life showing the world that beautiful things can be made from trash, and I give new life to discarded materials by turning them into large-scale artworks. These projects come to life using hundreds of tons of recycled materials, working in and with local communities — who are the co-creators of the art that I make — because the mission I follow needs the involvement of everybody. My aim is to build 1,000 trolls using recycled materials all over the world.”

As Dambo blazes the path ahead to installing more trolls across the world, he sets out to involve and empower local communities along the way by igniting sustainability initiatives and involving local businesses in his efforts.

Dambo’s trolls are now in 17 countries, each troll with their own unique story, name, and loci. The troll’s newest home in Solvang will welcome tourists and locals alike with the allure of a unique opportunity to engage with the local community.

“The City of Solvang lauds Thomas Dambo’s environmentally minded efforts, and we hope that this troll will serve as yet another proverbial bridge between Solvang and Denmark,” said Randy Murphy, Solvang City Manager.

The California Nature Art Museum in Solvang directly aligns their mission with Thomas Dambo’s — that is, to artistically and strategically involve the community with art. Dambo’s trolls reflect an ancient tradition in Scandinavian culture that continues to remain relevant.

The California Nature Art Museum is open for visitors at 1511-B Mission Dr. in Solvang from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday, and Monday, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. For more information on the upcoming troll statue debut and the museum in general, visit calnatureartmuseum.org.