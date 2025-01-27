Santa Barbara City Council Looks Into Short-Term Fixes for State Street

On Tuesday, the Santa Barbara City Council will receive its first update this year about the short-term action plan for State Street, including discussions over a proposed “pedlet” concept that would extend the curbs along the 500 block of State Street to allow for a new outdoor dining configuration.

The pre-fabricated pedlets, made by a company called Modstreet, would effectively add an additional eight feet of elevated sidewalk on both sides of State Street between Haley and Cota streets. The pilot project, if approved by the City Council, would cost approximately $453,000 and could be completed by Memorial Day this year.

The pilot program may also include “minor alterations” to planters along State Street to allow pedestrians to move between pedlet walkways and adjacent business, according to the city staff report.

The City Council will also weigh in on about a dozen other short-term action items planned for the downtown corridor while the city continues to work on the long-term State Street Master Plan. Some of the short-term fixes are already completed — such as the removal of water and concrete barriers in favor of planters on the 400 block — while other proposals are currently underway or in need of funding.

The next official draft of the State Street Master Plan will likely be ready by this summer, and will undergo a 60-day public comment period with presentations at several committee and advisory board meetings to allow for community feedback.

In the meantime, the city will discuss changes to e-bike regulations to address safety concerns around State Street, work toward removing unused newspaper racks, standardize the appearance of outdoor dining furniture, and look into options for pedicabs, golf cart transportation, or funding for an additional MTD shuttle route connecting downtown and the waterfront.