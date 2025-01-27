UC Santa Barbara Research Featured in Alzheimer’s Documentary at SBIFF

This article was originally published in UCSB’s ‘The Current‘.

“Walk With Me,” a poignant documentary chronicling a family’s journey through the challenges of early-onset Alzheimer’s disease, will screen as an official selection of the Santa Barbara International Film Festival (SBIFF). Directed and written by Heidi Levitt, the film features the research of Kenneth S. Kosik, M.D., a renowned neuroscientist and professor at UC Santa Barbara. The screenings are scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 6, at 3 p.m. at the Riviera Theatre, as well as Saturday, Feb. 8, at 5:40 p.m., and Sunday, Feb. 9, at 8:40 a.m., at the SBIFF Film Center. A Q&A session will follow the Saturday and Sunday screenings.

“Walk With Me” explores the journey of Charlie Hess, a talented graphic designer diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s. Levitt, Charlie’s wife, documents their experience over four years, capturing the resilience, humor and love that define their lives. The film weaves a mix of 4K video, 16mm film and archival footage, providing a textured and intimate portrayal of the impact of Alzheimer’s on individuals and their families.

Kosik’s groundbreaking research focuses on the molecular and cellular mechanisms underlying Alzheimer’s disease. As co-director of the Neuroscience Research Institute at UCSB, he has devoted his career to understanding synaptic plasticity and the evolution of brain function. In “Walk With Me,” he contributes his expertise, shedding light on the scientific and emotional dimensions of living with Alzheimer’s. His insights complement the film’s narrative, emphasizing the intersection of science and humanity.

In addition to Kosik’s contributions, the film features a creative team, including producers Vanessa Perez and Heidi Levitt, executive producers Alex Gibney, David Guy Elisco and Joe Burga, and cinematographer Lisa Rinzler. The film’s editorial team includes Simeon Hutner and supervising editor Toby Shimin. “Walk With Me” has been recognized as an official selection at prestigious festivals such as the Hamptons International Film Festival, Woodstock Film Festival, AFI Fest and Palm Springs International Film Festival.

Individual tickets are available for $18 and can be purchased by sending an email to walkwithmepost@gmail.com. For further information, visit walkwithmedoc.com or follow the film on Instagram and Facebook at @walkwithmedoc. Students may be eligible for a discounted ticket.