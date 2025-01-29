Human Shields of Compassion

On Tuesday, just a day after the president’s inauguration, I received a WhatsApp message from my niece in Germany. She shared her worries about the alarming news concerning the planned deportations of millions of undocumented individuals and their families living in the United States. The German media has been spotlighting the deep fear and panic that these vulnerable people are facing. I called Birte, who is 30 years old and the same age as my daughter. We talked about the significant suffering that these extensive deportation orders will cause. It became clear that these actions would disrupt lives, tear families apart, and create an atmosphere of uncertainty and despair in our communities.

As post-war Germans, both Birte and I have a deep sensitivity to the grave dangers of police and military overreach into the lives of ordinary citizens. We hear a persistent inner voice echoing the solemn vow, “Never again.” This voice strongly resonates with the words of concentration camp survivor Elie Wiesel: “I swore never to be silent whenever and wherever human beings endure suffering and humiliation. We must take sides.”

I ask you to consider Maria, who now faces the heartbreaking reality of being without immigration papers. A remarkable and devoted woman who dedicated 28 years to selflessly caring for a family I know, she not only tended to their home and nurtured their children but also provided essential comfort to their terminally ill mother at the end of her life. Despite her unwavering commitment and the love she has shown, Maria is weighed down by the fear of being torn away from her daughters and grandchildren and sent to who knows where.

Through conversations with a dedicated schoolteacher, I have also learned that countless parents are paralyzed by fear, terrified to pick their children up from school for the risk of being arrested. This unease is echoed by an emergency room technician who has observed a troubling decline in patients — even those in desperate need of urgent care hesitate to seek treatment. This dire situation goes beyond the plight of any one individual, such as Maria; it captures the profound dread affecting families throughout our community.

Birte sent me two articles about an incident in Northern Germany where the deportation of a young Ethiopian woman was halted. The refugee had sought safety in a Protestant church. However, immigration officers still threatened to invade this sacred space. In response, 100 parishioners formed a human shield around the church. In this context, creating a human shield is a compassionate, voluntary act to safeguard others in danger. This courageous action by the group effectively prevented the deportation of the young woman. The show of civic support made a difference in public opinion that immigration officers were asked to stand back.

The idea of a voluntary, compassionate human shield is intriguing. It provides a tangible way to protect others from unnecessary suffering. A shield is traditionally used to defend and guard those who are vulnerable. In this sense, a compassionate human shield represents a group of brave individuals who unite to deter potential harm and ensure safety.

I am aware that such action would not be without risk. But if I had a dream, I would imagine churches, synagogues, and temples all over the U.S. to be inspired to do the same. Citizens from all walks of life could unite, offering to link arms in solidarity. In my imagination, the fallout from such a ubiquitous compassionate response and the following media attention would be so significant that it would be highly unpopular for the government to oppose it. Mahatma Gandhi created the concept of a human shield as a tool for nonviolent resistance, which was successfully used in the liberation of India. In Germany, public support and media attention changed the immigration department’s decision. I can imagine this also being effective in a free, courageous country like the U.S.

But how can we develop such courage?

Underlying the action to form a nonviolent human shield is building the resolve and inner mettle to increase one’s compassion, which can lead to this literal social action.

Compassion for others is a way forward, suggests the author. | Photo: Dreamstime

The first step is to clarify our heart’s intentions. We might ask ourselves, what does compassion mean to us? What does life ask us to do? What support do we need to uphold the strength of our heart, mind, and body? How can we turn compassion into action?

We may become aware of feelings such as sadness or fear. We might wonder, “What if they come after me now?” or think, “Whatever we do, it might not make a difference.” It is essential to be gentle towards our feelings. Engaging in a small discussion or joining a support group can help ease feelings of fear, grief, isolation, doubt, or hopelessness. And then, we can step forward carefully, while discerning how to navigate our beautiful but perilous world.

Today, I realize how profoundly recent political developments affect me. I can become consumed by the news in troubling ways. I need daily exercise and peaceful walks in nature to counteract a build-up of stress. Exercise promotes the flow of strong emotions through the body, preventing them from becoming stagnant. Immersing myself in the natural world connects me to a vast and inexhaustible beauty and life energy that has always existed. Daily meditation broadens my perspective and fosters a deeper connection to something beyond my own concerns and that of the world.

When we cultivate stronger roots, we can withstand even the fiercest storms that life throws us. Deep resilience is not just beneficial; it’s essential for thriving in the face of adversity. Take a moment to reflect on what nurtures your deep roots. Is it the soothing power of music, the grounding practice of prayer, the balance of yoga, or the fulfilling connection through acts of love and service? These transformational practices fortify our emotional foundation and deepen our ties to a compassionate community. By embracing our vulnerabilities and extending compassion to others in their struggles, we create a network of support that empowers us all to rise together, fostering a vibrant field of care that enriches our individual and collective well-being and teaches our children about a meaningful life.

We must unite our voices to advocate for dignity and humane treatment for all, beginning with people like Maria, who enrich our lives and strengthen the fabric of our communities. We carry the heavy burden of this responsibility, compelling us to rise against oppression and assert that history must never repeat itself. By standing firm, we honor the memory of those who suffered and reinforce our unwavering commitment to what is just and compassionate for all. Please join in demanding a safer, more compassionate environment for everyone.

Here are a few resources in town: a wide range of online meditations through mindfulheartprograms.org and in-person sessions at Yoga Soup on Mondays at 7:15 p.m. “Deep Resilience: A Seven-Step Program” with physician and author Michael Kearney, MD, will be offered from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 29. This event is available online via the mindfulheartprograms.org link. In addition, many classes are offered at Yoga Soup.

About the Author: Radhule Weininger, PhD, is a clinical psychologist in private practice and the founder of Mindful Heart Programs. She has taught mindfulness, compassion, non-dual awake-awareness practices, and Buddhist psychology since 1981. Alongside her husband, Michael Kearney — an author and physician — she has been teaching self-care and resilience to caregivers locally and internationally for more than 20 years.