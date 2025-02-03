Accessibility Matters: Wheelchair-Accessible Parking Etiquette

Accessible parking spaces are not just a convenience. They are a lifeline for individuals with mobility constraints, providing crucial access to public spaces, workplaces, and essential services.

Roughly 12 percent of us have significant mobility challenges, and most of us will experience some level of disability in our lifetime. Accessible parking spaces are specifically designed to assist individuals who are not able to ambulate easily. These spaces provide proximity to building entrances, and some van-accessible spaces also have wide access aisles that provide necessary room for maneuvering wheelchairs or scooters, and may provide ramps to ascend to the sidewalk.

Despite their significance, accessible parking spots are often abused. Sadly, misuse of accessible parking has become so ubiquitous that I witness abuses nearly every time I leave the house.

The statistics are alarming. Studies show that in many urban areas, up to 30 percent of accessible parking spaces are occupied unlawfully. Meanwhile, our state only requires about 4 percent of all parking spaces be wheelchair-accessible. In practice, the numbers are often much lower. Add the growing number of people who qualify as disabled, and we begin to see the already-limited availability of accessible parking shrink.

The abuse manifests in many different ways. As long as I can remember, I have encountered individuals who do not need these spaces but use them anyway. Able-bodied drivers park in these designated spots “just for a minute.” Some misuse the disabled parking placards belonging to others. Delivery drivers use them as loading zones.

I often notice individuals parking in wheelchair-accessible parking spots before heading off for a hike or walk. They have an accessible parking permit or plate, but if they are ambulating for exercise, why not use a standard parking space and leave the van-accessible space for a wheelchair user? This choice reflects a broader lack of understanding and consideration for the needs of other individuals with mobility challenges.

In recent years, I have noticed a disturbing new trend, wherein businesses or property owners contract with valet parking operators who then monopolize the accessible parking spaces. Young valet parking attendants have falsely claimed that ADA parking laws do not apply on private property. Some offer apologies that ring hollow. Others are unapologetic or downright smug in their satisfaction with their little “life hack.” I have heard every excuse you can imagine from those who occupy these spaces illegally.

For some disabled people, the need is so great and the availability so limited that, in desperation, they may resort to parking in the access aisle, next to a wheelchair-accessible parking space. This may seem like a creative solution, but it is also a vehicle code infraction and may be a huge problem for other disabled drivers. When someone parks in this area, it can block essential access, making it difficult or even impossible for those with mobility challenges to get back into their car or to descend from the sidewalk.

The etiquette surrounding accessible parking is not just about following the law — it’s about fostering a culture of empathy and understanding. It’s about responsibility to our fellow community members. How can each of us make a difference? Are we taking a moment to evaluate our own needs when we choose to occupy accessible spaces? While having a disabled parking placard entitles individuals to use accessible parking spaces, we should approach this privilege with a sense of consideration for others.

Case in point: My powered mobility device mitigates distance concerns, so I can leave accessible spaces available for others when I am able to park elsewhere. I often look for regular parking spots at the end of an aisle, where my ramp van cannot be blocked by another parked car. So, while we may have the right to use accessible spaces with a valid placard, we should consider whether it’s necessary in each situation.

Nick Koonce directs the Tri-County Independent Living Resource Center.