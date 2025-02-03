U.S. Premiere of Kevin Costner’s ‘Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 2’ Comes to Santa Barbara International Film Festival on February 7 

A late-breaking addition to the Santa Barbara International Film Festival is the U.S. Premiere of Kevin Costner’s Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 2, which will take place at 6 p.m. at the Arlington Theatre on Friday, February 7. The film will be followed by a Q&A with the film’s director, writer, producer, and actor Costner, composer John Debney, and costume designer Lisa Lovaas, with SBIFF Executive Director Roger Durling as the moderator. Actors Luke Wilson, Michael Rooker, Georgia MacPhail, Wasé Chief, and Alejandro Edda are also expected to be in attendance.

In addition to the evening screening and Q&A, earlier that day SBIFF is offering a free 2 p.m. screening of Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1 at the Arlington Theatre for those who want to catch up on the story. In addition, the behind-the-scenes documentary about the multi-part film, Beyond the Horizon, will screen at 8:20 p.m. on Thursday, February 13, at the SBIFF Film Center and will be followed by a Q&A with Kevin Costner and documentary director Mark Gillard and moderator SBIFF Programming Director Claudia Puig.

The Horizon series of films, expected to have four chapters in all, tells the story of the settlement of the American West. In addition to Costner, Chapter 2 stars Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Giovanni Ribisi, Danny Huston, Jena Malone, Ella Hunt, Will Patton, Luke Wilson, Isabelle Fuhrman, Thomas Haden Church, Glynn Turman, and Kathleen Quinlan, all reprising their roles from the first film.

See sbiff.org for tickets and additional information. View the trailer for Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 2 here.