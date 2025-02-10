Santa Barbara County Zoning Administrator Approves Naples Project Despite Flood of Opposition

Land development on the Gaviota Coast is a can of worms that has yet to be capped.

Santa Barbara County, land owners, and the region’s environmental groups have butted heads over the proposed development of Naples, one area of the coast just west of Goleta, for almost two decades.

Any proposed projects have been stalled as a result — most recently, a 6,500-square-foot estate that would include a barn, guest house, driveway, and septic tanks.

On Monday, February 10, the county Zoning Administrator approved the applicants’ bid to finally construct the property, but conservationists vowed to continue to fight it.

These applicants first tried to go in front of the administrator in May 2024. But hundreds of public comments opposing the project overwhelmed them. It was rescheduled for July, and then August, but both times the hearing was continued because the applicant’s response was not ready.

As reported back in May, the proposal is just one piece of the convoluted puzzle that is Santa Barbara Ranch — the 71 lots, or “homesites,” at Naples that were approved for development in 2008 but got stuck in regulatory limbo.

Environmental groups are concerned that this estate would be the first domino to fall in the development of all 71 homesites.

“Naples is the crown jewel of the Gaviota Coast, Southern California’s largest undeveloped coastline with incredible views, public access, and a haven for birds and wildlife,” the Environmental Defense Center (EDC) said in a public call-to-arms on February 5, asking supporters to once again resist the project.

More than 200 comments — from groups like the Botanic Garden, Gaviota Coast Conservancy, and the Chumash — rejecting the project were submitted during this most recent round of the Naples boxing match.

Many showed up to speak in person, raising concerns about potential impacts on wildlife like protected white-tailed kites and California bumblebees. Others mentioned native plants and how development may blemish the scenic coastline.

However, in response to the original deluge of comments back in May, the applicant conducted “additional technical analysis” and modified the project, as well as prepared a 31-page document countering concerns put forward by the California Coastal Commission and other environmentalists.

The applicants are now, in a show of goodwill, proposing easements to protect coastal trails, bluffs, and public beach access, as well as deed restrictions covering 12 acres of open space for ecological conservation and agriculture. That adds to an existing proposal to restore 0.49 acres of grassland and 0.14 acres of wetland habitat to fix the effects of illegal discing — using a machine to loosen the soil for farming — by a third party in 2009.

County staff’s recommendation was to approve the project. After a long hearing, Zoning Administrator Linda Liu did just that, but not without noting that it will very likely be appealed.

“Clearly, everyone is very passionate about this area, not just this site but this area in general,” said Liu. “But based on what I have heard, and based on the numerous hearings we have had on this project, and staff prepared great reports … I approve this project.”

Linda Krop, chief counsel for the EDC, said they do plan to appeal the decision on behalf of their clients, EDC and the Surfrider Foundation. “The Gaviota Coast Conservancy also plans to file an appeal,” she said.