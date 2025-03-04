Buellton Is Bringing the Heat with This Year’s Buellton Wine & Chili Festival

This year, the Central Coast is bringing the heat with the annual Buellton Wine & Chili Festival at the bucolic Flying Flags RV Resort. The beloved event will feature the best local wines, brews, spirits, and chili and salsa cook-off competitions for a flavorful day. There are more than 30 participating spirits vendors, as well as 25 chili and salsa competitors to sample and vote for.

Along with a robust assortment of sips and bites, festivalgoers can expect a lively atmosphere fit out with live music from an exciting lineup of entertainers, in tune with the day’s exciting allure.

Jared Nels, a high-energy musician known for his genre-blending sound and signature yodeling, will be performing. Sound Investment, a dynamic pop band, as well as DJ FIU, a versatile spinner who plays crowd favorites, will be performing at the festival as well.

Attendees are also encouraged to participate in the Chili Cook-Off, a friendly competition between local businesses and residents alike to battle it out for the coveted title of best chili in the area. Restaurants, nonprofit groups, community members, and those eager to showcase their culinary skills can register for the competition at buelltonwineandchilifestival.com.

Welcome sign for the 2024 Buellton Wine & Chili Festival | Photo: Courtesy

Residents and visitors staying in Santa Barbara, Goleta, and Santa Maria can ride the Brew Bus for $25 roundtrip, while those coming from Lompoc can ride for $20.

The festival offers different ticket packages. The Hot Chili Ticket ($65) grants general admission for guests 21 and older, and includes a souvenir wine glass, unlimited tastings of wine, craft beer, seltzers, ciders, spirits, and all-you-can-eat chili and salsa. The Mild Chili Ticket ($25) is for guests under 20 years old, and it includes unlimited chili and salsa tastings but no alcohol. Guests are also allowed to bring little ones (ages 6 and younger) to enjoy a fun-filled day at no cost.

Join the Buellton and Central Coast community for a day of savoring sips and bites, live entertainment, and merchandise vendors on Sunday, March 16, from noon-4:30 p.m. at Flying Flags RV Resort, 180 Avenue of the Flags, Buellton. Tickets must be purchased in advance at eventsbyenfuego.ticketsauce.com/e/buellton-wine-and-chili-festival-2025. For more information, see buelltonwineandchilifestival.com.