The Santa Barbara Symphony 2025-2026 Concert Season Celebrates Maestro Nir Kabaretti’s 20th Anniversary

Santa Barbara Symphony Maestro Nir Kabaretti | Photo: Courtesy

Celebrating Maestro Nir Kabaretti’s 20th anniversary at the helm, the Santa Barbara Symphony just announced its 2025-2026 performance season.

Kabaretti is a groundbreaking and musically excellent artistic director, as well as the leader of the upcoming season that features familiar and beloved performance companies including State Street Ballet, as well as the newly formed Santa Barbara Symphony Chorus, and works including all five Beethoven Piano Concertos.

With the Symphony now in its 72nd year, this season will showcase Kabaretti’s genius as a maestro through a wide variety of instrumental shows. The festivities will begin October 18-19, in collaboration with the State Street Ballet. This season will also feature classic works by Mozart, Beethoven, Mahler, Tchaikovsky, and Gershwin, in addition to Italian and Hollywood themes.

“Santa Barbara is a very special place — one that I am proud to call home for the last decade,” said Kabaretti. “Celebrating this milestone anniversary is an incredible privilege, and I’m honored to serve the community that has embraced my family and me with eight months of concerts designed especially for Santa Barbara.”

In addition to the series’ wide variety of performers and music, there will also be professional guest hosts that invite new and unique talent. For example, January’s two-day Beethoven Piano Concerto Marathon will bring five new piano virtuosos (international competition winners) to the spotlight. Also, there will be noted appreciation for under-featured instrument parts including trombone, accordion, and violin with respective performances.

“The 2025/26 Season is a celebration of collaboration, creativity, and commitment to creating impact throughout Santa Barbara County,” stated Kathryn R. Martin, President and CEO of the Santa Barbara Symphony. “We celebrate Maestro Kabaretti and are grateful to the community for its visionary support.”

In addition to the “Joint Season Opener with State Street Ballet” in October, this season also includes:, the “Mozart Requiem” concert on November 15-16, the “Beethoven Piano Concerto Marathon” on January 17 and 18, 2026, the “Romantic Hollywood” event on February 14 and 15 (Valentine’s Weekend), the Bella Italia concert on March 28 and 29, 2026, “An American In Paris” show on April 18 and 19, 2026, and finally “Mahler’s Resurrection” or the “Season Finale” on May 17 and 18, 2026.

All performances will take place at The Granada Theatre. Season subscriptions are available to purchase and prices start at $190. Notably, seven-concert season subscribers will also receive a free spring 2025 concert. In addition, all subscribers to the series will receive a 20 percent discount on single ticket prices and add-on concerts, including the “New Year’s Eve on Broadway” event. Click here for more information.