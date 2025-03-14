The Santa Barbara Symphony 2025-2026 Concert Season Celebrates Maestro Nir Kabaretti’s 20th Anniversary
Highlights Include a Joint Season Opener with State Street Ballet, Mozart’s Requiem with the New Santa Barbara Symphony Chorus, and All Five Beethoven Piano Concertos
Celebrating Maestro Nir Kabaretti’s 20th anniversary at the helm, the Santa Barbara Symphony just announced its 2025-2026 performance season.
Kabaretti is a groundbreaking and musically excellent artistic director, as well as the leader of the upcoming season that features familiar and beloved performance companies including State Street Ballet, as well as the newly formed Santa Barbara Symphony Chorus, and works including all five Beethoven Piano Concertos.
With the Symphony now in its 72nd year, this season will showcase Kabaretti’s genius as a maestro through a wide variety of instrumental shows. The festivities will begin October 18-19, in collaboration with the State Street Ballet. This season will also feature classic works by Mozart, Beethoven, Mahler, Tchaikovsky, and Gershwin, in addition to Italian and Hollywood themes.
“Santa Barbara is a very special place — one that I am proud to call home for the last decade,” said Kabaretti. “Celebrating this milestone anniversary is an incredible privilege, and I’m honored to serve the community that has embraced my family and me with eight months of concerts designed especially for Santa Barbara.”
In addition to the series’ wide variety of performers and music, there will also be professional guest hosts that invite new and unique talent. For example, January’s two-day Beethoven Piano Concerto Marathon will bring five new piano virtuosos (international competition winners) to the spotlight. Also, there will be noted appreciation for under-featured instrument parts including trombone, accordion, and violin with respective performances.
“The 2025/26 Season is a celebration of collaboration, creativity, and commitment to creating impact throughout Santa Barbara County,” stated Kathryn R. Martin, President and CEO of the Santa Barbara Symphony. “We celebrate Maestro Kabaretti and are grateful to the community for its visionary support.”
In addition to the “Joint Season Opener with State Street Ballet” in October, this season also includes:, the “Mozart Requiem” concert on November 15-16, the “Beethoven Piano Concerto Marathon” on January 17 and 18, 2026, the “Romantic Hollywood” event on February 14 and 15 (Valentine’s Weekend), the Bella Italia concert on March 28 and 29, 2026, “An American In Paris” show on April 18 and 19, 2026, and finally “Mahler’s Resurrection” or the “Season Finale” on May 17 and 18, 2026.
All performances will take place at The Granada Theatre. Season subscriptions are available to purchase and prices start at $190. Notably, seven-concert season subscribers will also receive a free spring 2025 concert. In addition, all subscribers to the series will receive a 20 percent discount on single ticket prices and add-on concerts, including the “New Year’s Eve on Broadway” event. Click here for more information.
Premier Events
Sat, Mar 15
1:00 PM
Santa Barbara
Largest St. Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl~ Santa Barbara
Sat, Mar 15
5:30 PM
Santa Barbara
SHAMROCKWOOD Gala Party – The Choral Society
Sat, Mar 15
6:00 PM
Carpinteria
Beau James Wilding at brewLAB
Thu, Apr 10
10:00 AM
Santa Barbara
Free Dry Eye Seminar w/ Dr. Zucker & Dr. Reynard
Fri, May 23
7:30 PM
Santa Barbara
Songbird: The Singular Tribute to Barbra Streisand
Fri, Mar 14
12:00 PM
Carpinteria
Community Forum on Cannabis Odor in Carpinteria
Fri, Mar 14
5:30 PM
Santa Barbara
The Happiness Habit (2 for 1)
Fri, Mar 14
7:00 PM
Goleta
¡Viva el Arte de Santa Bárbara! – Las Guaracheras
Fri, Mar 14
7:00 PM
Goleta
Folk Orchestra of Santa Barbara’s Celtic Concert
Fri, Mar 14
9:00 PM
Santa Barbara
Paco Versailles
Sat, Mar 15
4:00 PM
Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara’s Best St. Patrick’s Day Weekend Bar Crawl
Sat, Mar 15
6:00 PM
Carpinteria
SB for LA – Eaton Fire Relief
Sat, Mar 15
7:00 PM
Goleta
St. Patty’s Day Public Skate
Sat, Mar 15
7:00 PM
Santa Barbara
Folk Orchestra of Santa Barbara’s Celtic Concert
Sat, Mar 15
7:30 PM
Santa Barbara
UCSB Arts & Lectures Presents An Evening with Jason Isbell
Sat, Mar 15 1:00 PM
Santa Barbara
Largest St. Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl~ Santa Barbara
Sat, Mar 15 5:30 PM
Santa Barbara
SHAMROCKWOOD Gala Party – The Choral Society
Sat, Mar 15 6:00 PM
Carpinteria
Beau James Wilding at brewLAB
Thu, Apr 10 10:00 AM
Santa Barbara
Free Dry Eye Seminar w/ Dr. Zucker & Dr. Reynard
Fri, May 23 7:30 PM
Santa Barbara
Songbird: The Singular Tribute to Barbra Streisand
Fri, Mar 14 12:00 PM
Carpinteria
Community Forum on Cannabis Odor in Carpinteria
Fri, Mar 14 5:30 PM
Santa Barbara
The Happiness Habit (2 for 1)
Fri, Mar 14 7:00 PM
Goleta
¡Viva el Arte de Santa Bárbara! – Las Guaracheras
Fri, Mar 14 7:00 PM
Goleta
Folk Orchestra of Santa Barbara’s Celtic Concert
Fri, Mar 14 9:00 PM
Santa Barbara
Paco Versailles
Sat, Mar 15 4:00 PM
Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara’s Best St. Patrick’s Day Weekend Bar Crawl
Sat, Mar 15 6:00 PM
Carpinteria
SB for LA – Eaton Fire Relief
Sat, Mar 15 7:00 PM
Goleta
St. Patty’s Day Public Skate
Sat, Mar 15 7:00 PM
Santa Barbara
Folk Orchestra of Santa Barbara’s Celtic Concert
Sat, Mar 15 7:30 PM
Santa Barbara
You must be logged in to post a comment.