Review | Musically Swept Away by yMusic, with New Gabriella Smith Piece, ‘Aquatic Ecology’

Some of the greatest and most engrossing music virtually defies attempts to define or categorize it, in discussions or writings. You have to be there to get its essence, and preferably in a live context. Among the countless examples of ineffable music are Bach’s keyboard works, Stravinsky’s Rite of Spring, Miles Davis’s mid-60s quartet music and side two of the Beatles’ Abbey Road. To sink into those musical worlds is to surrender to their internal realities, and admit to the inadequacy of analytical logic or mere words to describe the experience.

yMusic performs at Music Academy of the West’s Hahn Hall. | Photo: Courtesy

Attempts to describe the full impact and nature of the new work by important young composer Gabriella Smith, Aquatic Ecology, seems another fine example of music resistant to simple explanation. As heard in Hahn Hall last Monday, the centerpiece work in a concert by the progressive chamber group yMusic, Smith’s 40-minute (but never dull) opus blends diverse musical languages with field recordings — underwater field recordings, specifically — of crackling shrimp, glacial ice melting, and the songs of whales and dolphins.

But no, this is not a new age-y spin-off of the 1970s-spun impulse to tap humpback whale songs or other environmental soundscapes in the service of pleasant aural wallpaper. Smith, an avid and avowed ecologist with serious concerns for life in our perilous climate change era, extends her natural worldly interests with her evolving musical worldly inventiveness into yet another realm.