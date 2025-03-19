BREAKING NEWS: University of California Implements System-Wide Hiring Freeze Amid Budget Uncertainty
UCSB Alumni Launch ‘South Hall Literary Magazine’ as a Creative Outlet for College Graduates

Literary Magazine Accepting Art, Literature, and Poetry Submissions

Wed Mar 19, 2025 | 3:51pm
A rendering of the namesake building for South Hall Literary Magazine | Photo: Courtesy

It all started in South Hall at UCSB just a few years ago. The Catalyst, an on-campus publication, was housed in this popular campus office building. Managing Editor Andra Veness, Submissions Manager Kiana Perez-Granados, and the rest of their team met working for this UCSB literary magazine and the concept of South Hall Literary Magazine was born thereafter.

After graduating UCSB with English degrees and entering the workforce with freelance gigs, both Veness and Perez-Granados spoke about the difficulty with getting your foot in the door in the writing industry.

“The market is just kinda tight right now, so people who are already in their positions usually stay in their positions. It’s usually hard to find an opportunity to either write and submit something to be a part of the publishing industry,” Veness explained.

Thu Mar 20, 2025 | 00:14am
https://www.independent.com/2025/03/19/ucsb-alumni-launch-south-hall-literary-magazine-as-a-creative-outlet-for-college-graduates/
