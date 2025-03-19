UCSB Alumni Launch ‘South Hall Literary Magazine’ as a Creative Outlet for College Graduates
Literary Magazine Accepting Art, Literature, and Poetry Submissions
It all started in South Hall at UCSB just a few years ago. The Catalyst, an on-campus publication, was housed in this popular campus office building. Managing Editor Andra Veness, Submissions Manager Kiana Perez-Granados, and the rest of their team met working for this UCSB literary magazine and the concept of South Hall Literary Magazine was born thereafter.
After graduating UCSB with English degrees and entering the workforce with freelance gigs, both Veness and Perez-Granados spoke about the difficulty with getting your foot in the door in the writing industry.
“The market is just kinda tight right now, so people who are already in their positions usually stay in their positions. It’s usually hard to find an opportunity to either write and submit something to be a part of the publishing industry,” Veness explained.
We’re glad you’re a fan of The Independent
Now is the time to register to keep reading! Register for free and get access to two more free articles this month.
Or get unlimited access when you subscribe today!
Already a subscriber? Login
Thanks for being a loyal Independent reader!
You’ve read three free articles this month. Subscribe and get unlimited access to the best reporting available in Santa Barbara.
$6/month or $60/year
$10/month or $100/year
$500/year
Thanks for supporting independent regional news!