Carpinteria Unified Student Scientists Study Sea Critters Aboard ‘Stardust’

When a 4th-grader holds a sheep crab, the largest crab on the California coast, the crab’s legs look to be about half their height.

Students from Summerland Elementary School and Carpinteria Family School showed little to no fear when they did just that last Thursday in the Santa Barbara Harbor.

The student scientists were beaming as they engaged in multiple hands-on activities as part of the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum’s (SBMM) marine science excursions.